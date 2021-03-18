ASL vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 18, 2021

Match number 15 of the ECS T10 Rome will see a top-of-the-table clash between the Asian Latina and Roma CC on Thursday.

Asian Latina have been absolutely dominant throughout the ECS T10 Rome, winning five in five. Barring the first game, most of their wins have come by convincing margins. Be it batting first or chasing, Asian Latina have brushed aside every opposition. They sit comfortably at the top of the table and have a superb net run rate of +3.201 as well.

Roma CC have also been in top form in the ECS T10 Rome, winning four of their five games. They are currently second in the points table with eight points. Roma CC's only loss came against Asian Latina on the Golden Ball. They will pose a massive challenge to Asian Latina on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Asian Latina: Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Rishpal Singh, Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Jaswant Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurdip Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Waqar Ahmed, Atif Ali, Singh Amritpal, Haroon Bashir

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Thushara Samarakoon, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Kaniska Weligamage, Thilina Rathnayakam Thimira Ranasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Nadun Nakandalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

Predicted Playing XIs

Asian Latina: Sukhbir Singh, Amandeep Singh (c), Charanjeet Singh, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurdip Singh, Kulvir Dharam, Ranbir Singh, Waqar Ahmed, Dharminder Singh, Gurmeet Singh

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Denham Seneviratne, Dammika Aththanayaka, Thakshila Korale, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Alessandro Sabelli, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

Match Details

Match: Asian Latina vs Roma CC

Date & Time: March 18th 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground is a splendid one to bat on. The average first innings score after the first three days is almost 120. Expect another high-scoring ECS T10 Rome game on Thursday.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ASL vs RCC)

Dream11 Team for Asian Latina vs Roma CC - ECS T10 Rome.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Gurdip Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Indika Senn

Captain: Dinidu Marage. Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Amandeep Singh, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Dammika Aththanayaka

Captain: Charanjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Dinidu Marage