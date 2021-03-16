ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 17, 2021

In match number nine of the ECS T10 Rome, the Asian Latina will take on the Rome Bangla Morning Sun at the Rome Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The Asian Latina have been in solid form in the the ECS T10 Rome so far, winning three in three. Moreover, they have comprehensively won their last two outings. As a result, the Asian Latina will be favorites heading into Wednesday's game.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun, on the other hand, have been pretty inconsistent in the the ECS T10 Rome thus far, winning and losing alternatively. They have batted first in each of their four games and have racked up scores of 158, 123, 169 and 96. However, their bowling has not been up to the mark.

Squads to choose from

Asian Latina: Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Rishpal Singh, Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Jaswant Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurdip Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Waqar Ahmed, Atif Ali, Singh Amritpal, Haroon Bashir

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Abdul Kadir, Chandra Bhomic, Anik Ahmed, Tinusha Shehanka, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Ravidu Umayanga, Mohammedmihir Hossain, Rana Dewan, Rahman Saidur, Iban Ahmed, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Rifat Islam, Nahid Mahmud, Jitendra Prakash, Emon Rahman, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul

Predicted Playing XIs

Asian Latina: Sukhbir Singh, Amandeep Singh (c), Gurdip Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Dharminder Singh, Gurmeet Singh

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Sharif SM Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Tinusha Shehanka, Ravidu Umayanga, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Mohammedmihir Hossain, Jitendra Prakash

Match Details

Match: Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Date & Time: 17th March 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground has been an absolute belter for the batsmen, who have enjoyed the conditions immensely. The bowlers have struggled to contain the batters, with teams racking up massive scores. Four out of the seven completed games have seen scores in excess of 120 being posted while batting first. Another high-scoring ECS T10 Rome game is probably on the cards on Wednesday..

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ASL vs RBMS)

Dream11 Team for Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun - ECS T10 Rome 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh, Anik Ahmed, Dinusha Shehanka, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hossain Adnan, Sharif SM Raihan, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Munsurul Amin

Captain: Amandeep Singh; Vice-captain: Sharif SM Raihan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chandra Bhomic, Kulvir Dharam, Amandeep Singh, Anik Ahmed, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hossain Adnan, Sharif SM Raihan, Hashmat Dhindsa, Jitendra Prakash, Munsurul Amin

Captain: Anik Ahmed; Vice-captain: Charanjeet Singh