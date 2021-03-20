ASL vs RBMS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Rome Match - March 20th, 2021

Asian Latina will take on Rome Bangla Morning Sun in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Rome 2021 on Saturday.

The Asian Latina, who have been in fine form in the competition, have lost just twice in the ECS T10 Rome so far. They are level on points with Roma CC, having played a game more. Asian Latina have a net run rate of +2.012.

Meanwhile, Rome Bangla are third in the table. They have won and lost four matches apiece. With eight points and a net run rate of +0.872 to their name, Rome Bangla will be up against one of the best teams in theECS T10 Rome.

Squads to choose from:

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh(c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Waqar Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurdip Singh, Gurmukh Singh(wk), Gurmeet Singh, Ranbir Singh, Amritpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Atif Ali, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh

Royal Bangla Morning Sun

Sharif SM-Raihan, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (wk), Ahmed Anik (c), Ahmed Rajib, Dewpura Tinusha, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Jitendra Prakash, Amin Munsurul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Ronald Samarakoon, Guneththi Ravidu, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Emon Rahman, Chowdhury Shoel (wk)

Predicted Playing XIs

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh(c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Waqar Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurdip Singh, Gurmukh Singh(wk), Gurmeet Singh, Ranbir Singh

Royal Bangla Morning Sun

Sharif SM-Raihan, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (wk), Ahmed Anik (c), Ahmed Rajib, Dewpura Tinusha, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Jitendra Prakash, Amin Munsurul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana

Match Details

Match: Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla, Match 23

Date and Time: 20th March, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

The batsmen will enjoy batting on this wicket as high scores are pretty common at the venue. Teams usually try to bat first and post a big score upon winning the toss. That could well be the case again on Saturday.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ASL vs RBMS)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmukh Singh, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Amandeep Singh, Ahmed Rajib, Dewpura Tinusha, Sharif SM Raihan, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dewan Rana, Jitendra Prakash

Captain: Sharif SM Raihan. Vice-captain: Charanjeet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmukh Singh, Dharminder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ahmed Rajib, Dewpura Tinusha, Sharif SM Raihan, Charanjeet Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dewan Rana, Jitendra Prakash

Captain: Amandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Sukhbir Singh