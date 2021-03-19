ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 19, 2021

Asian Latina will be up against Rome Bangla Morning Sun in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Rome at the Roma Cricket Ground on Friday.

Asian Latina have been in tremendous form in the ECS T10 Rome, winning five of their six matches and occupying second spot in the standings. They lost their last match against Roma CC by five wickets. Asian Latina have already qualified foe the semi-finals.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun, on the other hand, have won three of their six matches and are placed third in the ECS T10 Rome points table. They head into the game on the back of a 13-run win over Kent Lanka. Roma Bangla Morning Sun will be eager to win today and seal their spot in the semi-finals.

Squads to choose from

Asian Latina

Charanjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh (C), Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh (WK), Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharam Kulvir, Dharminder Singh, Ranbir Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Amritpal Singh, Rishpal Singh (WK), Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Atif Ali, Ranjodh Singh, Haroon Bashir and Waqar Ahmed.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Sharif SM- Raihan, Anik Ahmed (C), Tinusha Shenaka, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury (WK), Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Rana Dewan, Mohammed Hossain, Abdul Kadir, Jitendra Prakash, Ravidu Umayanga, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (WK), Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Emon Rahman and Guneththi Ravidu.

Predicted Playing XIs

Asian Latina

Charanjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh (C), Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh (WK), Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharam Kulvir, Dharminder Singh, Ranbir Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Sharif SM- Raihan, Anik Ahmed (C), Tinusha Shenaka, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury (WK), Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Rana Dewan, Mohammed Hossain, Abdul Kadir, Jitendra Prakash.

Match Details

Match: Asian Latina vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun, Match 19

Date & Time: 19th March 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground has been favoring bowlers for the last couple of matches, with the pacers likely to get some movement with the new ball. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, thereby making it difficult for the batsmen to score runs. Both ECS T10 Rome teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ASL vs RBMS)

ASL vs RBMS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh, Anik Ahmed, Tinusha Shenaka, Gurdip Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Rajib Ahmed, Sharif SM- Raihan, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Munsurul Amin.

Captain: Anik Ahmed; Vice-captain: Sharif SM- Raihan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmukh Singh, Anik Ahmed, Amandeep Singh, Tinusha Shenaka, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Sharif SM- Raihan, Rajib Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Munsurul Amin, Gurmeet Singh.

Captain: Anik Ahmed; Vice-captain: Charanjeet Singh.