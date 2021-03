ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match – March 20th, 2021

Asian Latina will take on Royal Roma in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Rome 2021 tournament.

Asian Latina have been fine form in the ECS, losing just once and winning their last two games, With 14 points in their kitty, they have the same points as Roma Cricket Club. However, Asian Latina are atop the ECS points table because of a better net run rate. They beat Kent Lanka CC, in their last ECS match, by 13 runs.

Royal Roma, meanwhile, have won just twice in the ECS this season and have four points in their kitty. They are second from bottom in the ECS points table and have a net run rate of -2.023.

They have already lost twice to Asian Latina in the ECS this season.

ECS T10 Rome: Squads to choose from

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh(c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Waqar Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurdip Singh, Gurmukh Singh(wk), Gurmeet Singh, Ranbir Singh, Amritpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Atif Ali, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh.

Royal Roma

Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Usman Mubashar, Bhupinder Dev, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Hardeep Singh, Mohammad Munir, Shahid Gulzar, Dharamvir Kumar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh(c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Waqar Ahmed, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurdip Singh, Gurmukh Singh(wk), Gurmeet Singh, Ranbir Singh.

Royal Roma

Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Usman Mubashar.

Match Details

Match: Asian Latina vs Royal Roma, Match 21.

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome.

Date and Time: 20th March, 2021; 1:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The batsmen enjoy batting on this wicket, as high scores are pretty common at this venue. Teams usually try to bat first and score big, a trend that could continue in this ECS game as well.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Rome Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bejawada Phanindra, Amandeep Singh, Arif Muhammad, Sohail Mahamood, Charanjeet Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Anil Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Umar Shahzad.

Captain: Charanjeet Singh. Vice-Captain: Reddy Vajrala.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh, Arif Muhammad, Sohail Mahamood, Charanjeet Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Gurdip Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Umar Shahzad.

Captain: Amandeep Singh. Vice-Captain: Gurdip Singh.