ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 15, 2021

The Asian Latina will lock horns with the Royal Roma in the third match of ECS T10 Rome. The encounter will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Monday.

Five teams will be battling it out in this tournament. A total of 24 games will be played over six days, with the final scheduled to be played on March 20.

Asian Latina were phenomenal in the 2019 season in Italy, winning the Coppa Italia and the Italian T20 Championship. They have some supremely talented T10 players who can change the course of the game singlehandedly.

The Amandeep Singh-led side will be hoping to dominate this season too and take home the prestigious ECS T10 Rome trophy. They will be playing their second consecutive game of the day immediately after playing against Roma Cricket Club.

Royal Roma, on the other hand, managed to put up an excellent show on debut in the ECS Rome in November but lost the final to Bergamo. They boast a batting lineup full of experienced T10 players from around the world.

Rajwinder Singh & co. will be determined to move a step ahead and be crowned the ECS T10 Rome champions this time around. They will head into this encounter after playing against Rome Bangla Morning Sun earlier in the day.

With both sides hoping to pick up a win and gain some momentum in the early stages of the tournament, an enticing game beckons.

Squads to choose from:

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh (C), Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Dharminder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Atif Ali, Gurmeet Singh, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Lakhwinder Pal, Waqar Ahmed, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh (WK) and Rishpal Singh (WK).

Royal Roma

Rajwinder Singh (C), Bhupinder Dev, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Umar Shahad, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Mohammad Munir, Muneeb Niazi, Reddy Vajral, Shahid Gulzar, Nur Mohammod (WK) and Bejawad Phanindra (WK).

Predicted Playing-11s

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh (C), Dharminder Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh (WK).

Royal Roma

Rajwinder Singh (C), Hassan Mubashar, Muneeb Niazi, Reddy Vajral, Dharamvir Kumar, Vajrala Chandrasekhar, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Bejawad Phanindra (WK).

Match Details

Match: Asian Latina vs Royal Roma, Match 3

Date: March 15, 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground is a balanced one with an average first innings score of 103 runs.

The batsmen will be looking to hit the bowlers for maximums right from the first ball. The bowlers will have to bank on the mistakes committed by their counterparts to scalp wickets.

The teams batting first have won most of the games played on this ground. Hence, the captain winning the toss should look to bat first and put healthy runs on the boards.

ASL vs ROR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Reddy Vajral, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Shoaib Awan, Anil Kumar.

Captain: Muneeb Niazi. Vice-Captain: Charanjeet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad.

Captain: Charanjeet Singh. Vice-Captain: Muneeb Niazi.