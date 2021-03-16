ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 16, 2021

Match number 7 of the ECS T19 Rome will see Asian Latina square off against the Royal Roma on Tuesday.

Asian Latina have got off to a bright start, winning both their games so far and will to continue their good run today. The team come into the game having defeated Roma CC in their first match in the Golden Ball before going on to win their second, beating Royal Roma by 9 wickets.

Royal Roma, on the other hand, have been in contrasting form with two defeats in two games. The team lost their opening encounter against Rome Bangla Morning Sun by 53 runs before losing to Asian Latina by 9 wickets.

Royal Roma will look to bounce back from their opening day losses while Asian Latina will look to continue their unbeaten run.

ECS T10 Rome: Squads to choose from

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Dharminder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Atif Ali, Gurmeet Singh, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Lakhwinder Pal, Waqar Ahmed, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh.

Royal Roma

Bhupinder Dev, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Umar Shahad, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Mohammad Munir, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Shahid Gulzar

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Asian Latina

Wagar Ahmed, Kulvir Dharam, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gurdip Singh, Amandeep Singh(c), Gurmeet Singh, Gurmukh Singh(wk), Ranbir Singh

Royal Roma

Shahid Gulzar, Anil Kumar, Dharamvir Kumar, Sohail Mahamood, Arif Muhammad, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra(wk), Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh, Rajwinder Singh(c)

Match Details

Match: Asian Latina vs Royal Roma, ECS T10 Rome, Match 7

Date: 16th March; 5:00 PM

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

Pitch Report:

On Day 1 of the tournament, fans witnessed a lot of runs scored. The first innings par score has been 130-140 with chasing teams winning two and losing one contest. We can expect batsmen to dominate bowlers on the second day of the tournament as well.

ASL vs ROR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh, Vajrala Reddy, Dharam Kulvir, Charanjeet Singh, Arif Muhammad, Sukhbir Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Anil Kumar

Captain - Charanjeet Singh, Vice-Captain - Amandeep Singh

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh, Dharamvir Kumar, Dharam Kulvir, Charanjeet Singh, Arif Muhammad, Sukhbir Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmeet Singh, Umar Shahzad

Captain - Gurmukh Singh, Vice-Captain - Arif Muhammad