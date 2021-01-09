ASM vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Match – Jan 10, 2021

The Indian domestic cricket returns to action with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The 39 domestic sides have been divided into five Elite Groups of six teams each and one Plate Group of nine teams.

In the only night fixture on the opening day featuring nine games, Assam will square off against Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which also happens to be the second Elite Group B fixture of the day.

Assam didn’t have a great time in the 2019-20 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, winning only one of their seven games to finish second from bottom in the points table.

Riyan Parag and skipper Rishav Das will be the key players for Assam, who will hope for a better outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this time around.

On the other hand, Hyderabad had an inconsistent season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season. They won four games and lost three, failing to progress past the group stage, as they finished fifth.

However, with a new captain in Tanmay Agarwal this time around, they will hope to get off to a positive start this season.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Assam: Rishav Das, Abhishek Thakuri, Riyan Parag, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Das, Pritam Das, Pallavkumar Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Amit Sinha.

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Abhirath Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Buddhi Rahul, Sai Pragnay Reddy, Kolla Sumanth, CV Milind, T Ravi Teja, Ajay Dev Goud, Yudveer Singh, Tanay Tyagarajan, Mickil Jaiswal, Hitesh Yadav, Rakesh Yadav, Prateek Reddy Rakshann Reddi, Karthikeya Kak, MSR Charan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Assam: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das (c), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Das, Pritam Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Amit Sinha.

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Himalay Agarwal, Kolla Sumanth (wk), Bavanaka Sandeep, Tilak Varma, Rahul Buddhi, T Ravi Teja, Ajay Dev Goud, Yudveer Singh, Chama V Milind, Mickil Jaiswal.

Match Details

Match: Assam vs Hyderabad.

Date: January 10th 2021, 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

As this happens to be a night game, the ball should nip early a bit for the fast bowlers. However, the batsmen will largely be able to play shots on the up. Dew could play a significant role in this game though.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ASM vs HYD)

Dream11 team for Assam vs Hyderabad - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Thakuri, Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Bavanaka Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Chama V Milind, T Ravi Teja, Pritam Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Ajay Dev Goud.

Captain: Riyan Parag. Vice-captain: Bavanaka Sandeep.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kolla Sumanth, Rishav Das, Amit Sinha, Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Chama V Milind, T Ravi Teja, Pritam Das, Ajay Dev Goud, Yudveer Singh.

Captain: T Ravi Teja. Vice-captain: Chama V Milind.