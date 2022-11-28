ASM vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, 3rd Quarterfinal

Assam (ASM) will take on Jammu & Kashmir (JAM) in the third quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the ASM vs JAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, best player picks and playing XIs.

Jammu & Kashmir are one of the strongest teams in the competition, winning six of their seven games. Assam, too, have performed well, winning six of their seven matches.

Assam will look to win the game, but Jammu & Kashmir are a better team and expected to prevail.

ASM vs JAM Match Details

The third quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on November 28 at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad at 9:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ASM vs JAM, 3rd Quarter Final

Date and Time: November 28, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could prefer to chase, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings. The last game here between Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir saw 349 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

ASM vs JAM Form Guide

ASM - Won 6 of their last 7 games

JAM - Won 6 of their last 7 games

ASM vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

ASM

No major injury update

Kunal Saikia (c & wk), Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rishav Das, Sunil Lachit

JAM

No major injury update

Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Nazir Malik, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Pundir ©, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf

ASM vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Sakia

K Sakia, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. F Rashid is another good pick.

Batters

S Khajuria

R Das and S Khajuria are the two best batter picks. A Samad is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

A Mushtaq

V Sharma and A Mushtaq are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Parag is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Nabi

The top bowler picks are Y Singh and A Nabi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expect to bowl at the death. M Hussain is another good pick.

ASM vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

R Parag

Parag bats in the middle order and is in top form, making him a safe captaincy option. He can be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 363 runs in seven games.

V Sharma

As the pitch is good for batters, you could make V Sharma the captain of the grand league teams. He bats in the top order and is in top form. He has scored 361 runs in seven games.

Five Must-Picks for ASM vs JAM, 3rd Quarterfinal

V Sharma

R Parag

A Samad

S Khajuria

A Nabi

Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the start and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Rashid, K Sakai

Batters: R Das, S Khajuria, A Samad

All-rounders: R Parag, V Sharma, A Mushtaq

Bowlers: M Hussain, Y Singh, A Nabi

Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Sakai

Batters: R Das, S Khajuria, A Samad

All-rounders: R Parag, V Sharma, A Mushtaq, S Purkayastha

Bowlers: A Choudhury, Y Singh, A Nabi

