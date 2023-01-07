ASP vs COS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 4

The 4th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see the All Saints Pythons (ASP) squaring off against the Combined Schools (COS) at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's on Saturday, January 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ASP vs COS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic T10 league. The All Saints Pythons has various in-form and experienced players, whereas the Combined Schools comprises of a young squad of promising players.

The Combined Schools will give it their all to win the match, but the All Saints Pythons are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ASP vs COS Match Details

The 4th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 7 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ASP vs COS, Match 4

Date and Time: 7th January 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John's

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Pigotts Crushers and Rising Sun Spartans, where a combined total of 113 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ASP vs COS Form Guide

ASP - Will be playing their first match

COS - Will be playing their first match

ASP vs COS Probable Playing XI

ASP Playing XI

No injury updates

Michael Dovar (wk), Mark Branker, Edwin Jackson, Akeem Blackman (c), Jermaine Marks, Demetri Lucas, Malone Joseph, Shaquelle Richards, Kadeem Josiah, Justin Robinson, Jaylen Francis

COS Playing XI

No injury updates

Melique Jcobs (wk), Dajari Barthley, Isaiah Attwood, Kylano Isaac, Noah James Knight, Shamar Peireira (c), Ronaldo Antigua, Xaveek Toppin, Xanden Hobson, Glen Williams, Yanique Watley

ASP vs COS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Dover

M Dover is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Branker is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Richardson

E Jackson and D Richardson are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Attwood played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Lucas

N James and D Lucas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Joseph is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Josiah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are X Hobson and K Josiah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. X Toppin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ASP vs COS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Richardson

D Richardson will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

E Jackson

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Jackson as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ASP vs COS, Match 4

E Jackson

D Lucas

D Richardson

I Attwood

M Joseph

All Saints Pythons vs Combined Schools Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

All Saints Pythons vs Combined Schools Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Dover, M Branker

Batters: D Richardson, E Jackson, I Attwood

All-rounders: M Joseph, D Lucas, N James

Bowlers: X Toppin, X Hobson, K Josiah

All Saints Pythons vs Combined Schools Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Dover

Batters: D Richardson, E Jackson, A Blackman

All-rounders: M Joseph, D Lucas, N James, S Peireira

Bowlers: X Toppin, X Hobson, K Josiah

