ASP vs FRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 30

All Saints Pythons will be up against Freetown (ASP vs FRT) in the 30th match of the ABCA T10 Splash on Wednesday, January 18. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host this contest.

The All Saints Pythons have won two out of their four matches and are third in the points table in this year's tournament. Their last match against Bethesda Golden Eagles was abandoned due to rain.

Freetown, on the other hand, have won just one out of their four matches and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Combined Schools by six wickets.

Both teams will be keen to get a win here to really kickstart their campaign in this year's ABCA T10 Splash.

ASP vs FRT Match Details

The 30th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 18 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, West Indies. The match is set to take place at 3:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ASP vs FRT Pitch Report

The track at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much in it for the spinners.

Four out of the last five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 75.

Average second innings score: 60.

ASP vs FRT Form Guide (Last match)

All Saints Pythons: NA.

Freetown: W.

ASP vs FRT probable playing 11s for today’s match

ASP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the All Saints Pythons heading into this encounter.

ASP Probable Playing 11

Michael Dovar, Mark Branker, Edwin Jackson, Akeem Blackman, Jermaine Marks, Tron Payne, Michael Marcellin, Demetri Lucas, Kadeem Josiah, Justin Robinson, Jaylen Francis.

FRT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Freetown ahead of this crucial match.

FRT Probable Playing 11

Kelvin Mayers, Rolston Tris Phillip, Austin Richards, Xavier Drew, Peet Lee, Niel Thomas, Kief Baltimore, Jaryl Phillip, Clever Martin, TJ Nanthaniel, Antwone Wilock.

ASP vs FRT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Michael Dovar (Four matches, 98 runs, Strike Rate: 116.67)

Michael Dovar is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position on your fantasy team as he has consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. Dover has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 116.67 in four matches and will look to continue his good form in this match.

Top Batter pick

Xavier Drew (Two matches, 28 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 116.67 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

Despite being listed as a batter, Xavier Drew can pick wickets regularly while also being quite useful with the bat. This makes him a valuable option for your ASP vs FRT Dream11 fantasy outfit.

Drew has scored 28 runs and scalped two wickets in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Demetri Lucas (Four matches, one wicket and 67 runs, Economy Rate: 5.17 and Strike Rate: 134.00)

Demetri Lucas is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 134.00 in four matches, while also picking up one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Conroy Semple (Four matches, two wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Conroy Semple can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals, making him a valuable option for your ASP vs FRT Dream11 fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 8.00 so far.

ASP vs FRT match captain and vice-captain choices

Demetri Lucas

Demetri Lucas is a no-brainer choice for your fantasy team's captaincy in this match. He has scored 67 runs while picking up one wicket in four matches, proving his capabilities with both bat and ball.

Xavier Drew

Xavier Drew can prove to be the difference between the two teams in Wednesday's ABCA T10 Splash contest. He has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 116.67 in two matches, while picking up two wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ASP vs FRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Michael Marcellin: 10 runs and four wickets in four matches.

Demetri Lucas: 67 runs in four matches.

Michael Dovar: 98 runs in four matches.

Jaryl Phillip: 48 runs and one wicket in four matches.

Xavier Drew: Two wickets and 28 runs in two matches.

ASP vs FRT match expert tips

Michael Marcellin could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

ASP vs FRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Michael Dovar, Rolston Tris Phillip.

Batters: Cleton Payne, Xavier Drew, Edwin Jackson, Michael Marcellin.

All-rounders: Jaryl Phillip, Demetri Lucas.

Bowlers: Clever Martin, Jaylen Francis, Conroy Semple.

ASP vs FRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Michael Dovar.

Batters: Cleton Payne, Xavier Drew, Tron Payne, Michael Marcellin.

All-rounders: Jamaual Fernandez, Jaryl Phillip, Demetri Lucas.

Bowlers: Clever Martin, Jaylen Francis, Andra Samuel.

