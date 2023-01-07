ASP vs JNT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 9

All Saints Pythons (ASP) will take on Jennings Tigers (JNT) in the 9th match of the ABCA T10 Splash 2023 on Sunday, January 8. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ASP vs JNT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Jennings Tigers defeated Freetown by 23 runs to get their tournament off to a great start. They have been well served by the likes of Dahri Francis, Elijah Peters, and Paul Miller. The Jennings Tigers will look to secure their top position in the points table with another win.

Meanwhile, All Saints Pythons were defeated by Combined Schools by nine wickets in their first game. They will rely on the likes of Demetri Lucas and Michael Marcellin to propel them back into contention.

ASP vs JNT Match Details

The 9th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: All Saints Pythons vs Jennings Tigers, ABCA T10 Splash, 2023.

Date and Time: January 8, 2023; 12:00 am IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ASP vs JNT, Pitch Report

Batters have dominated bowlers in recent games at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. There should be bounce and movement on offer for pacers. Spinners could prove to be effective in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

Average first-innings score: 63

Average second-innings score: 63

ASP vs JNT Probable Playing XI

ASP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Michael Dover (c&wk), T Ron Payne, Demetri Lucas, Jaylen Francis, Edwin Jackson, Michael Marcellin, Andra Samuel, Akeem Blackman, Malone Joseph, Justin Robinson, Conroy Semple.

JNT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dahri Francis (c&wk), Elijah Peters, Paul Miller, Cameron Miller, Morton Browne, Jedidiah Martin, Matthew Miller, Glenton Williams, Nicolas Tappin, Bassanio Joseph, Omarie Joseph.

ASP vs JNT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dahri Francis (65 runs off 25 balls in the previous game)

Francis was on fire with the bat in his previous game, scoring 65 runs at a strike rate of 260.00. He will be a player to watch out for on and a must-have pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Michael Marcellin (One wicket in one match)

Marcellin could be an excellent multiplier selection for your fantasy team. He bats lower in the order, but he is a capable bowler who took one wicket in his previous game at a decent economy rate of 4.50.

Top All-rounder Pick

Paul Miller (11 runs & three wickets in one match)

Miller was named the Player of the Match in his previous appearance after entertaining the crowd with his all-round skill set. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 and scored 11 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Omarie Joseph (Two wickets in one match)

Joseph has looked good with his spin and variations in the competition so far, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00. He could be a key pick in your fantasy team.

ASP vs JNT match captain and vice-captain choices

Jaylen Francis

Jaylen is an experienced player who has excelled with his all-around skill set. He took one wicket at an impressive economy rate of 4.50 in the previous game, making him a decent captain pick in your fantasy side.

Demetri Lucas

Lucas is a solid batter and fielder. He scored 20 runs off 18 balls with a strike rate of 111.11 in the previous game and could fetch you points with his fielding prowess as well. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.

Five must-picks for ASP vs JNT Dream11 fantasy cricket

Akeem Blackman

Malone Joseph

Elijah Peters

Paul Miller

Cameron Miller

ASP vs JNT match expert tips 9th match

Dahri Francis was outstanding with the bat in the previous game against Freetown. He scored 65 runs off 25 with five sixes and fours at a strike rate of 260.00 and could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

ASP vs JNT Dream11 Prediction Team, 9th Match, Head-to-Head League

ASP vs JNT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Dahri Francis.

Batters: Elijah Peters, Edwin Jackson, Michael Marcellin.

All-Rounders: Paul Miller, Demetri Lucas, Jedidiah Martin.

Bowlers: Omarie Joseph, Glenton Williams, Jaylen Francis, Andra Samuel.

ASP vs JNT Dream11 Prediction Team, 9th Match, Grand League

ASP vs JNT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Dahri Francis.

Batters: Elijah Peters, T Payne, Michael Marcellin.

All-Rounders: Paul Miller, Demetri Lucas, M Browne.

Bowlers: Omarie Joseph, J Robinson, Jaylen Francis, A Samuel.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes