ASP vs NWL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Cool and Smooth T20, Match 20

The 20th match of the Cool and Smooth T20 will see All Saints Pythons (ASP) squaring off against the New Winthorpe Lions (NWL) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday (April 21).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ASP vs NWL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

All Saints Pythons have won two of their last four matches. The New Winthorpe Lions, too, have won two of their last four matches of the season. All Saints Pythons will give it their all to win the match, but the New Winthorpe Lions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ASP vs NWL Match Details

The 20th match of the Cool and Smooth T20 will be played on April 21 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ASP vs NWL, Match 20

Date and Time: April 21, 2023, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pic Liberta Black Hawks and Jennings Tigers, where a total of 208 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ASP vs NWL Form Guide

ASP - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

NWL - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

ASP vs NWL Probable Playing XI

ASP Playing XI

No injury updates

Michael Dover ©, Shane Burton, Demetri Lucas, Michael Marcellin, Liam Naylor, Christopher McBride, Matthew Forde, Tron Payne, Shamar Pereira, Jaleel Clarke (wk), Charanlall Ranjohn

NWL Playing XI

No injury updates

Jermaine Otto, Junior Henry, Micheal Palmer, Bartlete Henry (wk), Michael Leask, Mikkel Govia, Ian Eusebe, Owen Graham, Ishmael Peters, Orandel Boston, Hilroy Andrew

ASP vs NWL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Clarke

J Clarke is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Dover is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Govia

M Palmer and M Govia are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C McBride played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Forde

M Leask and M Forde are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Naylor is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Peters

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Lucas and I Peters. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Marcellin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ASP vs NWL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Forde

M Forde will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 443 points in the last four matches.

M Leask

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Leask the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 375 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ASP vs NWL, Match 20

M Leask

M Govia

M Palmer

M Forde

I Peters

All Saints Pythons vs New Winthorpes Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

All Saints Pythons vs New Winthorpes Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Clarke

Batters: M Palmer, C McBride, M Govia, B Henry

All-rounders: M Forde, M Leask, L Naylor

Bowlers: I Peters, D Lucas, M Marcellin

All Saints Pythons vs New Winthorpes Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Clarke

Batters: M Palmer, C McBride, M Govia, B Henry

All-rounders: M Forde, M Leask, L Naylor, O Graham

Bowlers: I Peters, D Lucas

