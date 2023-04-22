All Saints Pythons vs Pic Liberta Black Hawks - Dream11 Prediction - Cool and Smooth T20 2023

All Saints Pythons will take on Pic Liberta Black Hawks in match number 23 of the Cool and Smooth T20 2023 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ASP vs PLBH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

All Saints Pythons have had an inconsistent run this season. They are lying sixth on the points table with two wins and three losses from five games. Meanwhile, Pic Liberta Black Hawks are in splendid form. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have won five out of their six games so far.

ASP vs PLBH, Match Details

The 23rd match of the Cool and Smooth T20 2023 between All Saints Pythons and Pic Liberta Black Hawks will be played on April 23rd 2023 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is set to take place at 2 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ASP vs PLBH

Date & Time: April 23rd 2023, 2 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

The track at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua has been a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up high scores at this venue. There has been a bit of help for the spinners and the pacers may get a hint of movement as well.

ASP vs PLBH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

All Saints Pythons: L, L, W, L, W

Pic Liberta Black Hawks: W, L, W, W, W

ASP vs PLBH Probable Playing 11 today

All Saints Pythons Team News

No major injury concerns.

All Saints Pythons Probable Playing XI: Michael Dovar, Liam Naylor, Shane Burton, Christopher McBride, Matthew Forde, Jaleel Ajorn Clarke, Demetri Lucas, Michael Marcellin, Akeem Blackman, Kadeem Josiah, Yanique Watley

Pic Liberta Black Hawks Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pic Liberta Black Hawks Probable Playing XI: Leroy Lugg, Amahl Nathaniel, Uri Smith, Karima Gore, Kofi James, Joshua Thomas-I, Malique Walsh, Olly Davidson, Wilden Cornwall Jr, Javier Spencer, Andre Bailey

Today’s ASP vs PLBH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jaleel Ajorn Clarke (3 matches, 56 runs)

Jaleel Ajorn Clarke has looked in decent touch with the bat. He has mustered 56 runs in three matches and he has been good behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Christopher McBride (5 matches, 124 runs, 5 wickets)

Christopher McBride has been quite effective with both bat and ball. He has made 124 runs at a strike-rate of 116.98 and he has chipped in with five wickets at an economy of 5.69.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kadeem Josiah (4 matches, 10 runs, 6 wickets)

Kadeem Josiah has been bowling really well. The ASP spinner has taken six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 5.44.

Top Bowler Pick

Karima Gore (6 matches, 140 runs, 4 wickets)

Karima Gore has made good all-round contributions in this competition. He has got 140 runs at a strike-rate of 137.25. He has picked up four scalps at an economy rate of 6.09.

ASP vs PLBH match captain and vice-captain choices

Kofi James (6 matches, 252 runs, 7 wickets)

Kofi James has had a massive all-round impact this season. The off-spinning all-rounder is at the top of the run charts with 252 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 145.66. He has smashed 16 sixes and with the ball, he has taken seven wickets at an economy of 5.59.

Matthew Forde (5 matches, 154 runs, 9 wickets)

Matthew Forde is in top form with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with nine wickets in five games and has an economy rate of 4.32. With the bat, he has scored 154 runs in five innings while striking at 146.67.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ASP vs PLBH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kofi James 252 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Matthew Forde 154 runs & 9 wickets in 5 matches Christopher McBride 124 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Karima Gore 140 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches Andre Bailey 61 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches

ASP vs PLBH match expert tips

Both teams have a slew of consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Kofi James, Karima Gore, Christopher McBride and Matthew Forde could be the ones to watch out for.

ASP vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for All Saints Pythons vs Pic Liberta Black Hawks - Cool and Smooth T20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Joshua Thomas-I, Jaleel Ajorn Clarke

Batters: Amahl Nathaniel, Christopher McBride, Olly Davidson

All-rounders: Kadeem Josiah, Kofi James, Matthew Forde

Bowlers: Demetri Lucas, Karima Gore, Andre Bailey

ASP vs PLBH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for All Saints Pythons vs Pic Liberta Black Hawks - Cool and Smooth T20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Jaleel Ajorn Clarke

Batters: Amahl Nathaniel, Christopher McBride, Olly Davidson, Leroy Lugg

All-rounders: Kofi James, Matthew Forde, Liam Naylor

Bowlers: Demetri Lucas, Karima Gore, Andre Bailey

