ASR vs STX Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Challengers League match – June 2, 2023

The third match of the KCC T10 Summer Challengers League will be played between Al Sayer and Stack CC Xl at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is scheduled to commence on June 2, 10:45 PM IST.

Both teams are yet to lock horns against one another and have all to play for in this exciting contest.

As we build up to the third fixture of the KCC T10 Summer Challengers League, here are the top three players you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ASR vs STX Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Zeeshan Ahmad (ASR) - 6 credits

Zeeshan is a very aggressive batsman who has a very impressive T10 record under his belt. In this format, he has scored 293 runs at a scintillating strike rate of 180.8. He averages 36.62 and has three 20-plus, two 30-plus, and two 50-plus scores to his name. He has scored a lot of runs in this format and we are confident that he will continue to prosper in this fashion.

With such an exceptional track record on his side, we recommend you pick Zeeshan as your captain or vice-captain for your forthcoming ASR vs STX Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Mohammad Sohel (ASR) - 8.5 credits

Sohel is a very capable all-rounder who adds a lot of stability to his side. In six T20 innings, he has scored 90 runs at an average of 22.5 which features one twenty-plus and one thirty-plus scores.

Sohel averages 43 with the ball and has a potent strike rate of 30. He should be your go-to man to feature in your ASR vs STX Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Karamvir Singh Baljeet (STX) - 8.5 credits

Karamvir is a very well-composed batsman and has a very formidable record in the shorter format of the game. In only one T10 game, he notched up 70 runs at a strike rate of nearly 135.

Furthermore, Karamvir averages 69 in T20 cricket and has two half-century scores to his name. He is surely the man to watch out for as a captain or vice-captain for your ASR vs STX Dream11 prediction match.

