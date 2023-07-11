ATB vs ASR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 59

The Artech Bluestar (ATB) will lock horns with the Al-Sayer (ASR) in the 59th Match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, July 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ATB vs ASR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the tournament. The Al Sayer is at the top of the table with eight wins in 10 matches, losing only one game while one ended in no result. The Artech Bluestar, on the other hand, have lost seven of their eight games and are currently reeling at the bottom of the table.

While the Al Sayer will look to win this match in order to maintain their position at the top of the table, the Artech Bluestar will be trying to win it to salvage something for themselves from this tournament.

ATB vs ASR Match Details

The 59th Match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on July 11 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 10.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ATB vs ASR, Match 59, KCC T10 Summer Challenge League

Date and Time: July 11, 2023, Tuesday; 10.45 pm IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

ATB vs ASR Probable Playing XIs

ATB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ATB Probable Playing XIs

S Karim, J Abraham, N Ramakrishnan, A Suresh, A Selvan, A Vishwanathan, J Raju, A Sukumaran, S Puliyedath, B Chenaly, and R Rajan.

ASR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ASR Probable Playing XI

A Mahmood, Z Ahmad, N Sayed Shabbir, M Saleem, M Arif Latif, M Sohel, M Hisham, U Pathan, M Shaheer Iqbal, U Ahmad, and A Abdulkarim.

ATB vs ASR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - S Karim

Shifas Karim has been in good all-round form in this tournament. Though he is in the wicketkeeper category, Karim has been contributing to his team with both the bat and the ball. He will be the best and the safest choice from this category for this match.

Batter - M Saleem

M Saleem has been decent with the bat in the tournament. He averages 45.78 points per match in this tournament and that shows that Saleem will be a guaranteed point collector in the match.

All-rounder - M Sohel

M Sohel has not done anything extraordinary in the tournament so far. Yet, among the options available in the category for this match, Sohel looks like the best man to opt with.

Bowler - M Shaheer Iqbal

M Shaheer Iqbal has been in great form with the ball in this tournament. He is giving points regularly and that makes him a prime choice for the match.

ATB vs ASR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Shaheer Iqbal

M Shaheer Iqbal has been in good bowling form in this tournament. He is picking up wickets regularly and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Karim

S Karim has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. His ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes him a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ATB vs ASR, Match 59

S Karim

A Mahmood

M Saleem

M Sohel

M Shaheer Iqbal

ATB vs ASR Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. Top-order batters and spin-bowling all-rounders will be very good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

ATB vs ASR Dream11 Prediction, Match 59, Head-to-head Team

ATB vs ASR Dream11 Prediction, Match 59, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: A Mahmood, S Karim

Batters: M Saleem, H Hussain, M Arif Latif

All-rounders: M Sohel, A Kazmi

Bowlers: A Abdulkarim, U Ahmad, M Shajeer, M Shaheer Iqbal

ATB vs ASR Dream11 Prediction, Match 59, Grand League Team

ATB vs ASR Dream11 Prediction, Match 59, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: A Mahmood, S Karim

Batters: M Saleem, H Hussain, M Arif Latif

All-rounders: M Sohel, A Kazmi

Bowlers: A Abdulkarim, U Ahmad, M Shajeer, M Shaheer Iqbal

Poll : 0 votes