ACA vs DEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 17

Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) will take on Dekathlon (DEK) in match number 16 of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Friday.

Athens Cricket Academy have been in top form in the ECS T10 Corfu. With four wins and two losses, they are currently second in the points table. Meanwhile, Dekathlon have blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Corfu, winning and losing three apiece.

ACA vs DEK Probable Playing 11 Today

Athens Cricket Academy: Zain Ali Haidar, Saleem Mahar (c & wk), Qasir Amin, Abdul Hayee Abid, Waheed Akbar, Akif Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Humayun Safdar, Zubair Ashraf, Zaryab Abbas, Muhammad Tahir

Dekathlon: Tahir Ali (wk), Razwan Ali, Amarpreet Mehmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Abbas Anjum, Shahbaz Akram, Aman Shah (c), Hasan Tutul, Thomas Zotos

Match Details

ACA vs DEK, 17th Match, ECS T10 Corfu

Date & Time: October 22nd 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise. As many as 11 out of the first 15 ECS T10 Corfu games have been won by teams batting first.

Today’s ACA vs DEK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ramzan Muhammed has been batting well in the ECS T10 Corfu, scoring 91 runs at a strike rate of 128.16.

Batter

Zain Ali Haidar has chipped in nicely with the bat, mustering 94 runs at a strike rate of 140.29. He also has five wickets to his name.

All-rounder

Qasir Amin has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Corfu. He has taken seven wickets in addition to smashing 194 runs at a strike rate of 181.30.

Bowler

Muhammad Arfan has been in solid form with the ball, taking six wickets at an economy rate of just 5.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACA vs DEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Qasir Amin (ACA): 543 points

Zain Ali Haidar (ACA): 310 points

Hasan Tutul (DEK): 298 points

Muhammad Arfan (ACA): 252 points

Ramzan Muhammed (DEK): 209 points

Important stats for ACA vs DEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Qasir Amin: 194 runs & 7 wickets

Muhammad Arfan: 6 wickets

Zain Ali Haidar: 94 runs & 5 wickets

Hasan Tutul: 7 wickets

ACA vs DEK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for Athens Cricket Academy vs Dekathlon - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 17.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramzan Muhammed, Amarpreet Mehmi, Zain Ali Haidar, Ali Muaaz, Razwan Ali, Qasir Amin, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Arfan, Zubair Ashraf, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Tutul

Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Ali Muaaz

Dream11 Team for Athens Cricket Academy vs Dekathlon - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 17.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramzan Muhammed, Bilal Ghulam, Zain Ali Haidar, Ali Muaaz, Razwan Ali, Qasir Amin, Muhammad Tahir, Thomas Zotos, Muhammad Arfan, Zubair Ashraf, Hasan Tutul

Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Zain Ali Haidar

Edited by Samya Majumdar