ACA vs DEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 17

Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) will take on Dekathlon (DEK) in match number 16 of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Friday.
Athens Cricket Academy have been in top form in the ECS T10 Corfu. With four wins and two losses, they are currently second in the points table. Meanwhile, Dekathlon have blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Corfu, winning and losing three apiece.
ACA vs DEK Probable Playing 11 Today
Athens Cricket Academy: Zain Ali Haidar, Saleem Mahar (c & wk), Qasir Amin, Abdul Hayee Abid, Waheed Akbar, Akif Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Humayun Safdar, Zubair Ashraf, Zaryab Abbas, Muhammad Tahir
Dekathlon: Tahir Ali (wk), Razwan Ali, Amarpreet Mehmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Abbas Anjum, Shahbaz Akram, Aman Shah (c), Hasan Tutul, Thomas Zotos
Match Details
ACA vs DEK, 17th Match, ECS T10 Corfu
Date & Time: October 22nd 2021, 1 PM IST
Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise. As many as 11 out of the first 15 ECS T10 Corfu games have been won by teams batting first.
Today’s ACA vs DEK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ramzan Muhammed has been batting well in the ECS T10 Corfu, scoring 91 runs at a strike rate of 128.16.
Batter
Zain Ali Haidar has chipped in nicely with the bat, mustering 94 runs at a strike rate of 140.29. He also has five wickets to his name.
All-rounder
Qasir Amin has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Corfu. He has taken seven wickets in addition to smashing 194 runs at a strike rate of 181.30.
Bowler
Muhammad Arfan has been in solid form with the ball, taking six wickets at an economy rate of just 5.00.
Top 5 best players to pick in ACA vs DEK Dream11 Prediction Team
Qasir Amin (ACA): 543 points
Zain Ali Haidar (ACA): 310 points
Hasan Tutul (DEK): 298 points
Muhammad Arfan (ACA): 252 points
Ramzan Muhammed (DEK): 209 points
Important stats for ACA vs DEK Dream11 Prediction Team
Qasir Amin: 194 runs & 7 wickets
Muhammad Arfan: 6 wickets
Zain Ali Haidar: 94 runs & 5 wickets
Hasan Tutul: 7 wickets
ACA vs DEK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramzan Muhammed, Amarpreet Mehmi, Zain Ali Haidar, Ali Muaaz, Razwan Ali, Qasir Amin, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Arfan, Zubair Ashraf, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Tutul
Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Ali Muaaz
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramzan Muhammed, Bilal Ghulam, Zain Ali Haidar, Ali Muaaz, Razwan Ali, Qasir Amin, Muhammad Tahir, Thomas Zotos, Muhammad Arfan, Zubair Ashraf, Hasan Tutul
Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Zain Ali Haidar