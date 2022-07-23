ATL vs OLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 46

The Atlanta Lightning (ATL) will take on Orlando Galaxy (OLG) in the 46th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia on Saturday, July 23.

Atlanta Lightning made an incredible comeback after losing their first game of the tournament by 28 runs to the Manhattan Yorkers. They went on to win three games in a row before their last game was called off.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Galaxy were defeated by the Ft Lauderdale Lions despite heroic performances from Roohit Dutchin, who took five wickets and restricted the Lions to 147 runs. But their batters were unable to hold their nerves during the death overs and were defeated by nine runs.

They are yet to win a match in the tournament and will be looking to do so in the upcoming games.

ATL vs OLG Probable Playing 11 Today

ATL XI

Khary Pierre (c), Hanchard Hamilton (wk), Heath Richards, Aditya Sharma, Mark Parchment, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Siddarth Matani, Terrance Hinds, Kyle Philip, Amrut Pore

OLG XI

Naseer Ahmed (c), Dimitri Adams, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Dunae Nathaniel, Hardik Desai, Sumit Sehrawat, Meetul Patel (wk), Manav Patel, Roohit Dutchin, Bhaskaradipan Gnanasakthi, Matthew Comerie

Match Details

ATL vs OLG, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 46

Date and Time: July 23, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 160 runs.

Today's ATL vs OLG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Meetul Patel: Meetul Patel will be the best choice for the wicket-keeper's position as he was in good form in the previous game, scoring 57 runs at a strike rate of 126.67 with three fours and two sixes. He is expected to continue his form in the upcoming games.

Batters

Shamar Springer: Springer failed miserably in his previous outing against FLL. But he is a must-have player in your fantasy team due to his ability to take on bowlers on demand and put up big scores at the top of the order. He has scored 39 runs and taken two wickets in two games.

All-rounders

Roohit Dutchin: Dutchin is an experienced all-rounder who had a fantastic outing with the ball against FLL. He took a five-fer at an excellent economy rate of 4.50, making him a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Siddarth Matani: Siddharth was impressive with the ball against OLG in their previous meeting, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 3.50. His ability to take wickets makes him a valuable addition to your fantasy team for today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ATL vs OLG Dream11 prediction team

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (OLG): 54 points

Hanchard Hamilton (ATL): 77 points

Naseer Ahmed (OLG): 90 points

Key stats for ATL vs OLG Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Comerie - Three wickets in two games.

Sumit Sehrawat – 22 runs and two wickets in two games.

Sagar Patel - 62 runs in two games.

ATL vs OLG Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

ATL vs OLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Meetul Patel, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Naseer Ahmed, Terrance Hinds, Manav Patel, Roohit Dutchin, Kyle Philip, Siddarth Matani, Matthew Comerie

Captain: Roohit Dutchin Vice-captain: Shamar Springer

ATL vs OLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Meetul Patel, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Sagar P Patel, Shamar Springer, Naseer Ahmed, Terrance Hinds, Manav Patel, Roohit Dutchin, Kyle Philip, Siddarth Matani, Matthew Comerie

Captain: Roohit Dutchin Vice-captain: Manav Patel

