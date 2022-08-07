ATL vs OLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 Match 28

Atlanta Lightning (ATL) will take on Orlando Galaxy (OLG) in Group A of the Atlantic Conference in the Minor League Cricket on Monday, August 8, at the Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia.

The Lightning are atop the points table with six wins in 11 games. They are coming off a two-wicket defeat against Morrisville Raptors. Meanwhile, the Galaxy are fourth in the standings with just three wins in 12 games. They're coming off a five-run win over Morrisville Raptors.

ATL vs OLG Probable Playing XIs

Atlanta Lightning

Khary Pierre (C), Hanchard Hamilton (WK), Heath Richards, Mark Parchment, Sagar P Patel, Siddarth Matani, Terrance Hinds, Kyle Phillip, Jesse Bootan, Cassius Burton,Aryan Patel.

Orlando Galaxy

Naseer Ahmad (C), Meetul Patel (WK), Roohit Dutchin, Dimitri Adams, Manav Patel, Shabaka Mathlin, Hardik Desai, Sumit Sehrawat, Sarnam Patel, Matthew Comerie, Bhaskaradipan Gnanasakhti.

Match Details

Match: Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy, Group A- Atlantic Conference.

Date and Time: Monday, August 8; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Atlanta Cricket Fields is a great one for batting. Batters have found it easy to score runs on this surface, while bowlers have had to work hard to control the flow of runs.

Today’s ATL vs OLG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Meetul Patel: He's the top run-getter for Orlando in the tournament, scoring 318 runs in 11 games at an average of 28.91.

Batters

Sagar Patel: He has delivered consistently with the bat, garnering 310 runs in ten games at an average of 34.44.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul: He has performed decently so far this season, scoring 218 runs in eight games at an average of 31.14.

All-rounders

Roohit Dutchin: He has been a top performer for his team, picking up 13 wickets in ten games and also scoring 190 runs.

Khary Pierre: He's another all-rounder to watch out for. Pierre has taken 11 wickets in ten games at an economy of 5.88 and has also contributed with the bat.

Bowlers

Sumit Sehrawat: He's the leading wicket-taker for his side, taking 14 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 7.44.

Siddarth Matani: He has proved his bowling credentials, taking 11 wickets in ten games at an economy of 6.73.

Five best players to pick in ATL vs OLG Dream11 prediction team

Roohit Dutchin: 226 points

Meetul Patel: 169 points

Tagenarine Chanderpaul: 127 points

Sumit Sehrawat: 123 points

Sagar Patel: 106 points.

Key stats for ATL vs OLG Dream11 prediction team

Roohit Dutchin: 10 matches, 190 runs, 13 wickets

Meetul Patel: 11 matches, 318 runs

Tagenarine Chanderpaul: Eight matches, 218 runs

Sumit Sehrawat: 11 matches, 14 wickets

Sagar Patel: 10 matches, 310 runs.

ATL vs OLG Dream11 Prediction

ATL vs OLG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Meetul Patel, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Sagar Patel, Khary Pierre, Roohit Dutchin, Siddarth Matani, Sumit Sehrawat, Hanchard Hamilton, Naseer Ahmed, Terrance Hinds, Manav Patel.

Captain: Roohit Dutchin. Vice-Captain: Sagar Patel.

ATL vs OLG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Meetul Patel, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Sagar Patel, Khary Pierre, Roohit Dutchin, Siddarth Matani, Sumit Sehrawat, Mark Parchment, Bhaskaradipan Gnanasakthi, Heath Richards, Matthew Comerie.

Captain: Meetul Patel. Vice-Captain: Khary Pierre.

