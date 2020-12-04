Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS Malta 2020 Final – Dec 04, 2020

After two weeks of intense cricket in the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament, Atlas UTC Knights CC will take on Marsa CC in the title clash at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa.

Atlas UTC Knights CC have been the best team in the ECS tournament, dominating almost every game they have played. With Atlas beating Msida Warriors CC convincingly in the semi-final, they will be the overwhelming favourites to lift the ECS title.

On the other hand, Marsa CC have blown hot and cold in the ECS despite the hosts being one of the pre-tournament favourites. However, with Marsa comfortably beating Southern Crusaders CC in the semi-final, the Haroon Mughal-led side could upset the applecart of Atlas CC and lift the ECS Malta title.

Squads to choose from:

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep, Eldhose Mathew, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Justin Shaju, Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Nithin K Babu, Ajay John (wk).

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (c), Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, Noshair Akhter, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Waseem Abbas.

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC

Date: December 4th 2020, 6 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been a belter. The batsmen have made merry, and teams have racked up big scores in the tournament. In fact, both the ECS semi-finals produced totals in excess of 100 runs. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store, and a high-scoring game could well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC)

Dream11 team for AUK vs MAR - ECS Malta 2020 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Dileep, Ajay John, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Basil George, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Bose Paul, Waseem Abbas, Sidharth Anand.

Captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avinash Dileep, Ajay John, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Nowell Khosla, Sumair Khan, Basil George, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Asif Shah, Bose Paul, Waseem Abbas..

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Haroon Mughal.