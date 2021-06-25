AUK vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta 2nd Quarter-final - June 25, 2021

The Atlas UTC Knights will take on Mater Dei in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex on Friday.

Although the Atlas UTC Knights are heading into their quarter-final clash on the back of a defeat, they have been in pretty solid form in the ECS T10 Malta. They finished second in the Group A points table, winning six of their eight games. Moreover, the Atlas UTC Knights are the only side in their group to beat table-toppers Marsa CC in the tournament so far. They might just start as favorites against Mater Dei.

Speaking of Mater Dei, they have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Malta thus far. They won and lost four games apiece, finishing third in the Group B points standings. Moreover, all of their four wins came against the bottom-two teams -Swieqi United and Gozo.

Squads to choose from

Atlas UTC Knights: Ajay John, Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Eldhose Mathew, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar, Nithin Babu, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Shahin Saddham, Sujesh Appu, Vishnu Shaju

Mater Dei: Antony Dharmaraj, Atif Sharazy, Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Faisal Naeem, Judit Vijexton, Lazar Sharoon, Michael Nazir, Mohammed Sanawar, Mohit Panchal, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Rupan Das, Salman Khan, Sam Aquilina, Shamoon Liaqat, Shrijay Patel, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Uday Maclean

Predicted Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Nithin Sunny, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu (c), Jameel Muhammed, Bose Paul, Manoj Salikumar, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John (wk)

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Suleman Muhammad, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Salman Khan, Faisal Naeem, Mohit Panchal

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights vs Mater Dei

Date and Time: June 25th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex is usually a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the ECS T10 Malta being around 93 runs. Teams batting first and chasing sides have won almost the same number of games on this ground. More of the same can be expected for the second quarter-final, with 100-105 being a par total.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs MTD)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ajay John, Al Ameen Abdul, Samuel Stanislaus, Cornelius Younus, Basil George, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Bose Paul, Manoj Salikumar, Faisal Naeem, Muthu Kumaran

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Azeem Sathi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Aquilina, Al Ameen Abdul, Samuel Stanislaus, Cornelius Younus, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Sujesh Appu, Bose Paul, Salman Khan

Captain: Samuel Stanislaus. Vice-captain: Michael Nazir

Edited by Samya Majumdar