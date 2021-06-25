AUK vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta 2nd Semi-final - June 26, 2021

The Atlas UTC Knights will be up against the Super Kings in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Atlas UTC Knights have been quite consistent in the ECS T10 Malta, finishing second in the Group A points table. They won six out of their eight league stage games before recording a convincing win over Mater Dei in the quarter-finals. The Knights are in good form and will pose a big challenge to the Super Kings.

Speaking of the Super Kings, they have been absolutely dominant in the ECS T10 Malta. They are the only unbeaten team in the competition, winning eight out of eight group stage games to top Group B. The Bikram Arora-led side, who thrashed the Southern Crusaders in the quarter-finals, will start as favorites against the Knights.

Squads to choose from

Atlas UTC Knights: Sujesh Appu (c), Ajay John, Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Eldhose Mathew, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar, Nithin Babu, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Shahin Saddham, Vishnu Shaju

Super Kings: Bikram Arora (c), Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Amit Rawat, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Gurjeet Singh, Hasheem Shahzad, Ihtisham Ishaq, Ravinder Singh, Rency Jacob, Sandesh Khatri, Suhrid Roy, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Varun Prasath, Yash Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights: Ciril Mathew, Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Justin Shaju, Al Ameen Abdul, Vishnu Shaju, Sujesh Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Jameel Muhammed, Bose Paul, Ajay John (wk)

Super Kings: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (wk), Ravinder Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Hasheem Shahzad, Yash Singh

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights vs Super Kings

Date and Time: June 26th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex is usually a solid one to bat on. The average first innings score at the venue in the ECS T10 Malta is around 94 runs. Teams batting first and chasing sides have won almost the same number of games on this ground. A score of around 100-105 runs could be par in the semi-final clash.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs SKI)

Dream11 Team for Atlas UTC Knights vs Super Kings - ECS T10 Malta 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Singh, Al Ameen Abdul, Samuel Stanislaus, Ravinder Singh, Nithin Babu, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Sujesh Appu, Bose Paul, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Sujesh Appu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eldhose Mathew, Affy Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Ravinder Singh, Nithin Babu, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Sujesh Appu, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Ashok Bishnoi

Edited by Samya Majumdar