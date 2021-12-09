AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for One-off Unofficial Test

Australia A (AU-A) will take on England A (EN-A) in a one-off unofficial Test at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Thursday.
While the two main teams are busy battling it out in the Ashes, it's now time for the second-string Australian and English sides to lock horns. Both teams have several brilliant players, including the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar and Tom Abell, who would love to prove their worth in the unofficial Test.
AU-A vs EN-A Probable Playing 11 Today
AU-A XI
Matt Renshaw, Henry Hunt, Bryce Street, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Jos Inglis, Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Mark Steketee
EN-A XI
Alex Lees, Harry Brook, Robert Yates, James Bracey, Tom Abell, Ben Foakes, Josh Bohannon, Matt Parkinson, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Norwell
Match Details
AU-A vs EN-A, One-off Unofficial Test
Date and Time: 9th December, 2021, 5:30 AM IST
Venue: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane is expected to assist the fast bowlers, who will enjoy the bounce and carry the surface has to offer. Batters will have their work cut out and need to be at their very best.
Today’s AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Josh Inglis is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who will be a good pick for your fantasy team.
Batters
Nic Maddinson has impressed thoroughly in red-ball cricket, having amassed 6245 runs in 97 first-class matches. He is expected to strengthen the Australian middle order.
Harry Brook will be the player to watch out for as far as England are concerned. He boasts a great record, with Brook scoring more than 2000 runs in 47 first-class games.
All-rounder
Mitchell Marsh was the star of the show for Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder has plenty of experience in international cricket and adds a lot of value to the Australian team. Marsh has scored 5256 runs and picked up 161 wickets in 103 first-class games. He will be a splendid captaincy choice for your AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
Saqib Mahmood has a consistent record of picking up wickets in first-class cricket, having taken 70 scalps in 24 matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction team
Mitchell Marsh (AU-A)
Ashton Agar (AU-A)
Harry Brook (EN-A)
Saqib Mahmood (EN-A)
Nic Maddinson (AU-A)
Important stats for AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction team
Mitchell Marsh: 5256 runs and 161 wickets in 103 matches
Harry Brook: 2082 runs in 47 matches
Saqib Mahmood: 70 wickets in 24 matches
Nic Maddinson: 6245 runs in 97 matches
AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Inglis, A Lees, H Brook, M Renshaw, N Maddinson, A Agar, M Marsh, T Abell, M Parkinson, S Mahmood, S Boland
Captain: M Marsh. Vice-captain: A Agar.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Inglis, A Lees, H Brook, N Maddinson, A Agar, M Marsh, T Abell, M Parkinson, S Mahmood, S Boland, S Abbott
Captain: H Brook. Vice-captain: S Abbott