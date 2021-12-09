AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for One-off Unofficial Test

Australia A (AU-A) will take on England A (EN-A) in a one-off unofficial Test at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Thursday.

While the two main teams are busy battling it out in the Ashes, it's now time for the second-string Australian and English sides to lock horns. Both teams have several brilliant players, including the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar and Tom Abell, who would love to prove their worth in the unofficial Test.

AU-A vs EN-A Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-A XI

Matt Renshaw, Henry Hunt, Bryce Street, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Jos Inglis, Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Mark Steketee

EN-A XI

Alex Lees, Harry Brook, Robert Yates, James Bracey, Tom Abell, Ben Foakes, Josh Bohannon, Matt Parkinson, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Norwell

Match Details

AU-A vs EN-A, One-off Unofficial Test

Date and Time: 9th December, 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane is expected to assist the fast bowlers, who will enjoy the bounce and carry the surface has to offer. Batters will have their work cut out and need to be at their very best.

Today’s AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who will be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Nic Maddinson has impressed thoroughly in red-ball cricket, having amassed 6245 runs in 97 first-class matches. He is expected to strengthen the Australian middle order.

Harry Brook will be the player to watch out for as far as England are concerned. He boasts a great record, with Brook scoring more than 2000 runs in 47 first-class games.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh was the star of the show for Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder has plenty of experience in international cricket and adds a lot of value to the Australian team. Marsh has scored 5256 runs and picked up 161 wickets in 103 first-class games. He will be a splendid captaincy choice for your AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Saqib Mahmood has a consistent record of picking up wickets in first-class cricket, having taken 70 scalps in 24 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Marsh (AU-A)

Ashton Agar (AU-A)

Harry Brook (EN-A)

Saqib Mahmood (EN-A)

Nic Maddinson (AU-A)

Important stats for AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Marsh: 5256 runs and 161 wickets in 103 matches

Harry Brook: 2082 runs in 47 matches

Saqib Mahmood: 70 wickets in 24 matches

Nic Maddinson: 6245 runs in 97 matches

AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Inglis, A Lees, H Brook, M Renshaw, N Maddinson, A Agar, M Marsh, T Abell, M Parkinson, S Mahmood, S Boland

Captain: M Marsh. Vice-captain: A Agar.

AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Inglis, A Lees, H Brook, N Maddinson, A Agar, M Marsh, T Abell, M Parkinson, S Mahmood, S Boland, S Abbott

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: H Brook. Vice-captain: S Abbott

Edited by Samya Majumdar