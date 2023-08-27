AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Australia A vs New Zealand A 2023, Match 1

The first Unofficial Test of Australia A vs New Zealand A 2023 will see Australia A (AU-A) square off against New Zealand A (NZ-A) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday (August 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both teams picked strong squads for this 'A' series, which consists of two Tests followed by three ODIs. Cameron Bancroft has been named captain for the home team, which also includes Caleb Jewell, Nathan McSweeney, Mitchell Perry, Campbell Kellaway, Jimmy Peirson, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Meanwhile, New Zealand A will be led by Tom Bruce. Some of the talented players in the New Zealand A squad are Sean Solia, Nick Kelly, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, and Scott Kuggeleijn.

These players will get a chance to prove their worth and make a solid case for consideration to the national side.

AU-A vs NZ-A Match Details

The first Unofficial Test of the Australia A vs New Zealand A 2023 series 2023 will be played on August 28 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane at 05.00 a.m. IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AU-A vs NZ-A, 1st Unofficial Test

Date and Time: August 28, 2023, 05.00 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

AU-A vs NZ-A, Pitch Report

The Allan Border Field pitch seems to favor bowlers, with low scores being usual at the venue. The pacers could control the initial several overs, while the batters will take over when the surface flattens out.

Last 5 matches (at this venue)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 204

Average second innings score: 249

AU-A vs NZ-A Probable Playing XIs

AU-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Australia A Probable Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft (c), Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward, Nathan McSweeney, Mitchell Perry, Campbell Kellaway, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Wes Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Ben Dwarshuis

NZ-A Team/Injury New

No major injury updates.

New Zealand A Probable Playing XI

Henry Cooper, Sean Solia, Nick Kelly, Cole McConchie, Tom Bruce (c), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher (wk), Brett Randell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy

AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jimmy Pierson

Jimmy Pierson has scored some valuable runs for Australia in first-class cricket. He has six centuries and 17 fifties while scoring 3024 runs at an average of 34.80 in his first-class career.

Top Batter Pick

Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has been a regular feature in the Australia A squad over the last few years and he has been piling on the big runs consistently in domestic cricket. The right-handed hitter has scored 446 runs at an average of 26.20 in 10 Test matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Scott Kuggeleijn

Scott Kuggeleijn has played one Test match so far, scoring 22 runs and taking four wickets. His recent figures, though, are outstanding, as he has scored 42 runs and scalped 12 wickets in his previous three appearances.

Top Bowler Pick

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis has eight wickets in his last four games and is also a handy batter down the batting order, making him a crucial pick for this game.

AU-A vs NZ-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Dean Foxcroft

Dean Foxcroft is a right-handed batting all-rounder who performed brilliantly recently this year. He has scored 236 runs and taken three wickets in his last four appearances. The all-rounder is a more than a decent option to captain your AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 fantasy side.

Caleb Jewell

Caleb Jewell has been in the prime form of his career lately, making a strong case for a spot on the national team. He has scored four centuries in his last five matches and amassed a total of 508 runs in his last five games. That makes him an excellent multiplier pick and a solid captaincy or vice-captaincy option for your fantasy outfit heading into this game.

5 Must-Picks for AU-A vs NZ-A, Match 1

Nick Kelly

Tim Ward

Nathan McSweeney

Mitchell Perry

Cole McConchie

AU-A vs NZ-A, Match Expert Tips

Given the pitch scenarios, it could be an excellent move to pick more all-rounders and bowlers on your team. The pitch is expected to be favorable for bowlers, so having a well-rounded squad with strong bowling options could give you a competitive edge.

AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-To-Head League

AU-A vs NZ-A Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Cam Fletcher

Batters: Cameron Bancroft, Tom Bruce, Caleb Jewell, Nick Kelly

All-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, N McSweeney, Dean Foxcroft, Sean Solia

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Steketee

AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League

AU-A vs NZ-A Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Cameron Bancroft, Tom Bruce, Caleb Jewell, Henry Cooper

All-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, N McSweeney, J Calrkson, Sean Solia

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Jacob Duffy