AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Australia A vs New Zealand A 2023, Match 1

Australia A (AU-A) will take on New Zealand A (NZ-A) in the first Unofficial ODI of Australia A against New Zealand A 2023 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday. September 10.

New Zealand A's recent Test series victory has surely boosted their confidence, and they intend to carry that momentum into the ODI series. While their victory will motivate them, they are aware that the ODI format will provide fresh challenges.

Meanwhile, Australia A will be eager to bounce back and show themselves in the game's shorter format. They will be eager to get back on track.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

AU-A vs NZ-A: Match Details

The first Unofficial ODI of the Australia A vs New Zealand A 2023 series will be played on September 10 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The match will get underway at 05:00 a.m. IST.

Match: AU-A vs NZ-A, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, 05:00 a.m. IST

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

AU-A vs NZ-A: Pitch Report

The track at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay is likely to be a balanced surface. However, some help might be available off the surface for the pacers and spinners.

Last 5 matches (at this venue)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 243

Average second innings score: 238

AU-A vs NZ-A: Probable Playing XIs

AU-A Team/Injury News - No major injury updates.

Australia A Probable Playing XI - Wes Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Liam Hatcher, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner

NZ-A Team/Injury News - No major injury updates.

New Zealand A Probable Playing XI - Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia

AU-A vs NZ-A: Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick - Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 124 runs at 64.00 on this tour in his one game.

Top Batter Pick - Tom Bruce

Tom Bruce has looked impressive with the bat on this tour, scoring 221 runs at an average of 73.67 in two games. He is a talented player, and another strong performance is expected from him in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder pick - Sean Solia

Sean Solia has been, without a doubt, the most impressive player for the New Zealander in the series. He has scored 198 runs at an average of 49.50 and has also scalped nine wickets at an average of 12.56 in two games.

Top Bowler pick - Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy has been an effective bowler for his team, picking up seven wickets at an average of 28.43 in two games, making him a must-have for today's game.

AU-A vs NZ-A: Captain and vice-captain choices

Scott Kuggeleijn

Scott Kuggeleijn is a promising and effective player for New Zealand. He has had a great time in this tour so far, taking 13 wickets at an average of 17.92 and scoring 114 runs at an average of 38.00, making him an excellent captaincy choice for your AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Nick Kelly

Nick Kelly was outstanding with the bat during the Test series, scoring 129 runs at an average of 32.25. He has good control and a wide range of shots, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for AU-A vs NZ-A, Match 1

Ajaz Patel

Brett Randell

Matthew Renshaw

Liam Hatcher

Tim Seifert

AU-A vs NZ-A: Match Expert Tips

Ashton Turner and Matt Short are two all-rounders who have done well in this format. They bat up in the order and bowl in the middle overs, making them an excellent option for the AU-A against NZ-A Dream11 fantasy team.

