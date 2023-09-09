AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Australia A vs New Zealand A 2023, Match 1

Australia A (AU-A) will take on New Zealand A (NZ-A) in the first Unofficial ODI of Australia A against New Zealand A 2023 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday. September 10.
New Zealand A's recent Test series victory has surely boosted their confidence, and they intend to carry that momentum into the ODI series. While their victory will motivate them, they are aware that the ODI format will provide fresh challenges.
Meanwhile, Australia A will be eager to bounce back and show themselves in the game's shorter format. They will be eager to get back on track.
Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
AU-A vs NZ-A: Match Details
The first Unofficial ODI of the Australia A vs New Zealand A 2023 series will be played on September 10 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The match will get underway at 05:00 a.m. IST.
Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: AU-A vs NZ-A, 1st Unofficial ODI
Date and Time: September 10, 2023, 05:00 a.m. IST
Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
AU-A vs NZ-A: Pitch Report
The track at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay is likely to be a balanced surface. However, some help might be available off the surface for the pacers and spinners.
Last 5 matches (at this venue)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 243
Average second innings score: 238
AU-A vs NZ-A: Probable Playing XIs
AU-A Team/Injury News - No major injury updates.
Australia A Probable Playing XI - Wes Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Liam Hatcher, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Short, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Ashton Turner
NZ-A Team/Injury News - No major injury updates.
New Zealand A Probable Playing XI - Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Cam Fletcher, Dean Foxcroft, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Sean Solia
AU-A vs NZ-A: Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top wicketkeeper pick - Josh Philippe
Josh Philippe is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 124 runs at 64.00 on this tour in his one game.
Top Batter Pick - Tom Bruce
Tom Bruce has looked impressive with the bat on this tour, scoring 221 runs at an average of 73.67 in two games. He is a talented player, and another strong performance is expected from him in the upcoming games.
Top All-rounder pick - Sean Solia
Sean Solia has been, without a doubt, the most impressive player for the New Zealander in the series. He has scored 198 runs at an average of 49.50 and has also scalped nine wickets at an average of 12.56 in two games.
Top Bowler pick - Jacob Duffy
Jacob Duffy has been an effective bowler for his team, picking up seven wickets at an average of 28.43 in two games, making him a must-have for today's game.
AU-A vs NZ-A: Captain and vice-captain choices
Scott Kuggeleijn
Scott Kuggeleijn is a promising and effective player for New Zealand. He has had a great time in this tour so far, taking 13 wickets at an average of 17.92 and scoring 114 runs at an average of 38.00, making him an excellent captaincy choice for your AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 fantasy team.
Nick Kelly
Nick Kelly was outstanding with the bat during the Test series, scoring 129 runs at an average of 32.25. He has good control and a wide range of shots, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team.
5 Must-Picks for AU-A vs NZ-A, Match 1
Ajaz Patel
Brett Randell
Matthew Renshaw
Liam Hatcher
Tim Seifert
AU-A vs NZ-A: Match Expert Tips
Ashton Turner and Matt Short are two all-rounders who have done well in this format. They bat up in the order and bowl in the middle overs, making them an excellent option for the AU-A against NZ-A Dream11 fantasy team.
AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 1: Head-To-Head League
Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Tim Seifert
Batters: Ashton Turner, Tom Bruce, Matt Renshaw
All-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Short, Sean Solia
Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Ben Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann
AU-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 1: Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Tim Seifert
Batters: Ashton Turner, Tom Bruce, Matt Renshaw
All-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Short, Sean Solia
Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Kuhnemann