AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report  for 3rd Unofficial ODI

Australia A Women will take on England A Women in the third Unofficial ODI of England A Women’s tour of Australia on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022 at Phillip Oval, Canberra.

Australia A Women have been exceptional in the three-match series. After a 42-run win in their first game, they notched a comprehensive win by eight wickets in the second match to seal the series 2-0.

Meanwhile, England A Women have performed terribly, especially in the previous game. They were bundled out for 132 runs to give away an easy win for the hosts.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Australia A Women

Georgia Redmayne (C/WK), Katie Mack, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Erin Burns, Grace Harris, Hannah Darlington, Heather Graham, Molly Strano, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown

England A Women

Evelyn Jones (C), Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Georgia Elwiss, Alice Davidson-Richards, Mady Villiers, Eleanor Threlkeld (WK), Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies

Match Details

Match: Australia A Women vs England A Women, 3rd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 2nd February, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Phillip Oval has been a balanced one so far this series. We can expect some movement in the initial stages. However, the batters will find it easy to score as the pitch wears off.

Today’s AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Aussie captain Redmayne hasn’t been at her best with the bat but has contributed immensely behind the stumps. She has been involved in five dismissals in two matches.

Batters

Elysse Villani: Villani played a fine 48-run knock in the previous game. She has 68 runs to her name in two matches.

Grace Harris: Harris has been decent with the bat in both games. She has scored 65 runs in two games so far at a strike rate of 84.41.

All-rounders

Alice Richards: Richards has made vital contributions in both aspects of the game. She has scored 73 runs as well as grabbed two wickets.

Heather Graham: Graham is another top pick from the all-rounder’s department. She has scored 38 runs and has picked up four wickets in two games at an economy of 2.54.

Bowlers

Amanda Wellington: Wellington has been exceptional with the ball. She has managed to grab five wickets in two games at an economy of 3.83.

Molly Strano: Strano has made contributions in both departments of the game. She has scalped three wickets at an economy of 2.56 and has scored 39 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Wellington: 177 points

Heather Graham: 173 points

Molly Strano: 149 points

Alice Richards: 149 points

Grace Harris: 103 points

Important stats for AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Wellington: Two matches, five wickets

Heather Graham: Two matches, 38 runs, four wickets

Molly Strano: Two matches, 39 runs, three wickets

Alice Richards: Two matches, 73 runs, two wickets

Grace Harris: Two matches, 65 runs

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Elysse Villani, Heather Graham, Alice Richards, Molly Strano, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Emma Lamb, Sarah Glenn, Tash Farrant

Captain: Alice Richards Vice-Captain: Amanda Wellington

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Elysse Villani, Heather Graham, Alice Richards, Molly Strano, Amanda Wellington, Evelyn Jones, Alice Capsey, Georgia Elwiss, Maitlan Brown

Captain: Molly Strano Vice-Captain: Heather Graham

