AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 1st T20

Australia A Women will face England A Women in the first T20 match at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Both sides square off in a three-match T20 series and will look to start their campaign with a victory.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable Playing XIs

AU-A-W

Georgia Redmayne (c), Ellyse Villani, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Stella Campbell, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Molly Strano

ENG-A-W

Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Evelyn Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong

Match Details

Match: Australia A Women vs England A Women, 1st T20

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, Thursday, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch in Adelaide will assist both batters and bowlers. With the ball likely to come on the bat nicely, one can expect a high-scoring encounter.

The wicket will slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to chase targets at this venue.

Today's AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Georgia Redmayne: The Australian player is coming off a decent performance in the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League. She finished the season with three half-centuries to her name. Moreover, Georgia was exceptional behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Ellyse Villani: Villani has ample experience, having played 62 T20I matches for her country. The right-handed batter has amassed 1369 runs, with her highest score being 90 not out.

It wouldn't be a surprise if she scores in bulk on Thursday.

All-Rounder

Georgia Elwiss: The English all-rounder will be a key pick for your Dream11 side as she can contribute with both bat and ball. The 30-year-old has represented England in 14 matches thus far.

Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington: Australian leg-spinner Amanda Wellington is one of the most experienced players among both teams. She has picked up 10 wickets in eight T20I matches and could be a threat to the English batting lineup.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Elwiss (ENG-A-W)

Ellyse Villani (AU-A-W)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (AU-A-W)

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Ellyse Villani, Evelyn Jones, Emma Lamb, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Maitlan Brown, Kirstie Gordon, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Molly Strano.

Captain: Heather Graham | Vice-Captain: Ellyse Villani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Ellyse Villani, Evelyn Jones, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Bell, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Beth Langston.

Captain: Amanda-Jade Wellington | Vice-Captain: Georgia Elwiss.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar