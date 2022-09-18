AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 11

Australia Legends (AU-L) will take on Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) in the 11th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Australia Legends have played just one game, losing to Sri Lanka Legends by 38 runs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Legends have lost two in two. They lost their last match against New Zealand Legends by eight wickets.

AU-L vs BD-L Match Details

The 11th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series will be played on September 18 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-L vs BD-L, Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 11

Date and Time: 18th September, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

AU-L vs BD-L Pitch Report

The track at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is a balanced surface, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. The last three matches played at the venue have been won by the sides bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 111

Average second-innings score: 113

AU-L vs BD-L Form Guide (this tournament)

Australia Legends: L

Bangladesh Legends: L-L

AU-L vs BD-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

AU-L injury/team news

No major injury updates.

AU-L Probable Playing 11

Ben Dunk (WK), Nathan Reardon, Callum Ferguson, Shane Watson, Cameron White, Brad Hodge, John Hastings, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers.

BD-L injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BD-L Probable Playing 11

Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Tushar Imran, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (WK), Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif (C), Shahadat Hossain.

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ben Dunk (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 163.63)

Dunk is a reliable batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points with his wicketkeeping skills. He scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 163.63 in the last match.

Top Batter pick

Nathan Reardon (1 match, 46 runs, Strike Rate: 242.10)

Reardon played a crucial 46-run knock at a strike rate of 242.10 in the last match. He can score some quick-fire runs on Sunday.

Top All-rounder pick

Alok Kapali (2 matches, 56 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 136.58 and Economy Rate: 7.60)

Kapali has been Bangladesh Legends' sole performer in the last couple of matches. He has scored 56 runs and taken two wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Abdur Razzak (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.83)

Razzak will lead the Bangladesh Legends' bowling attack on Sunday, having picked up two wickets in two matches.

AU-L vs BD-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Watson

Watson can be a brilliant pick to lead your fantasy team as he can consistently perform with both the bat and ball. He scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 169.56 in the last match.

Brett Lee

Lee could trouble the Bangladesh Legends' batters on Sunday with his pace. He scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 11.25 in the last match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Alok Kapali 56 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Abdur Razzak 13 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matchesl Nathan Reardon 46 runs in 1 match Shane Watson 39 runs in 1 match Cameron White 30 runs in 1 match

AU-L vs BD-L match expert tips

Shane Watson could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the AUL-L vs BD-L game.

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Batters: Callum Ferguson, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Nathan Reardon

All-rounders: Cameron White, Shane Watson (c), Alok Kapali (vc)

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Jason Krejza, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Batters: Callum Ferguson, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran

All-rounders: Cameron White, Shane Watson (c), Alok Kapali

Bowlers: Brett Lee (vc), Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain, Chadd Sayers

