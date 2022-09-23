AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 15

The 15th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will see Australia Legends (AU-L) take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Friday, September 23. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction.

South Africa have had a topsy-turvy campaign, winning only one out of their three completed matches. While the likes of Johan Botha and Morne van Wyk have impressed, South Africa have come up short in crunch moments. They now face a strong Australian side who come into the game on the back of a win over Bangladesh. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Australia might hold the edge owing to their form.

AU-L vs SA-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

The 15th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 has the Australia Legends and South Africa Legends locking horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-L vs SA-L, Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 23rd September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Live Streaming: Network18

AU-L vs SA-L Form Guide

Australia Legends: L-W

South Africa Legends: L-W-NR-L

AU-L vs SA-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia Legends injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Legends

Australia probable playing 11

Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), George Horlin, John Hastings, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain and Dirk Nannes.

South Africa Legends injury/team news

No changes are expected.

South Africa Legends probable playing 11

Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Vernon Philander, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Zander de Bruyn, Eddie Leie, Alan Dawson and Garnett Kruger.

AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 match top picks, Road Safety World Series T20

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Morne van Wyk (3 matches, 116 runs, Average: 38.67)

Morne van Wyk scored 76 runs off just 56 balls against Sri Lanka in his previous outing. He has 116 runs in three matches in the tournament, coming up with a couple of handy knocks. With Brad Haddin batting down the order, Van Wyk is a top pick for your AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Callum Ferguson (2 matches, 53 runs, Average: 26.50)

Callum Ferguson has been one of Australia's best batters in the tournament with scores of 29 and 24 to his name. He is capable of playing both pace and spin well. With Ferguson due for a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shane Watson (2 matches, 74 runs, Average: 37.00)

Shane Watson is Australia's top run-scorer in the competition with 74 runs in two matches. Watson has chipped in with the ball as well, picking up a wicket in his previous game. With Watson playing a part with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Johan Botha (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 13.60)

Johan Botha has been brilliant with the ball, picking up five wickets at an average of 13.60. He was the Player of the Match in South Africa's only win in the tournament. With Botha likely to play a role with the bat as well, he is a good pick for your AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

AU-L vs SA-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Shane Watson

Shane Watson has scored 74 runs in two matches, looking in good touch in both games. His strike rate of 168.1 holds him in good stead. With Watson capable of scoring big runs, he is a good captaincy choice for your AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

Andrew Puttick

Andrew Puttick has been one of South Africa's best batters, scoring 82 runs in three matches. Although he only scored eight runs in his previous outing, he has been brilliant in the powerplay phase. With Puttick in decent form, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brett Lee 1/12 in the previous match Andrew Puttick 82 runs in 3 matches Callum Ferguson 53 runs in 2 matches Johan Botha 5 wickets in 3 matches Shane Watson 74 runs in 2 matches

AU-L vs SA-L match expert tips for Road Safety World Series T20

Vernon Philander had a good outing against Sri Lanka, scoring 13 runs and registering figures of 3-0-18-1. The conditions should be good for swing bowling, playing into Philander's hands. With Philander proving to be handy with the bat, he could be a game-changing selection in your AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction team.

AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyk

Batters: Callum Ferguson, Andrew Puttick (vc), Nathan Reardon

All-rounders: Cameron White, Shane Watson (c), Vernon Philander

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Johan Botha, Dirk Nannes, Eddie Leie

AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyk

Batters: Callum Ferguson, Andrew Puttick, Brad Hodge

All-rounder: Cameron White, Shane Watson (c), Vernon Philander (vc), Alviro Petersen

Bowlers: Bryce McGain, Johan Botha, Dirk Nannes

