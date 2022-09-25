AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 17

Australia Legends (AU-L) will face West Indies Legends (WI-L) in the 17th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing 11s and pitch report.

Australia have struggled to get going, winning only one of their three games. They have lost one game, while another ended without a result. Australia are sixth in the standings and they have six points. Their most recent outing against South Africa Legends ended without a ball being bowled.

West Indies, meanwhile, are third in the standings. They have won two of their four games. They have been in good form and have 12 points. West Indies’ most recent game with New Zealand got abandoned without a ball being bowled.

AU-L vs WI-L Match Details, Match 17

The 17th match of Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will be played on September 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST, and the live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-L vs WI-L, Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AU-L vs WI-L Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is suited for batters in T20s. This is expected to be the second match of the season, as the previous games got abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pace bowlers are likely to find assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 170

Average second innings score: 130

AU-L vs WI-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Australia Legends: W-L

West Indies Legends: W-W

AU-L vs WI-L probable playing XIs for today’s match

Australia Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Australia Legends Probable Playing XI

Shane Watson (c), Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, George Horlin

West Indies Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury update

West Indies Legends Probable Playing XI

Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Brain Lara, Navin Stewart, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Brad Haddin (1 match, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 156.75)

Haddin is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice in your AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 fantasy side. He scored 58 runs in the only game he played, at a strike rate of 156.75.

Top Batter pick

Nathan Reardon (2 matches, 49 runs and 1 wicket)

Reardon has done a good job in the two games he has played so far. He has scored 49 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 175 and has also taken a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Dwayne Smith (2 matches, 124 runs, Strike Rate: 147.61)

Smith has slammed 124 runs in two games. He has a terrific strike rate of 147.61 and has an average of 62.

Top Bowler pick

Suleiman Benn (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.75)

Benn is the standout bowler for West Indies Legends. He has scalped four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 5.75.

AU-L vs WI-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwayne Smith

Smith has been very consistent during this competition. He has scored 124 runs at an average of 62 at a strike rate of 147.61. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick in your AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 fantasy team.

Shane Watson

Watson is an extremely important all-round pick for Australia Legends. Watson has scored 74 runs in two games at a strike rate of 168.18 and has also scalped a wicket.

Five Must-picks with players stats for AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Dwayne Smith 124 runs 180 points Shane Watson 74 runs and 1 wicket 165 points Krishmar Santokie 5 wickets 159 points Suleiman Benn 4 wickets 158 points Nathan Reardon 49 runs and 1 wicket 114 points

AU-L vs WI-L match expert tips

Dwayne Smith has been very consistent with the bat and has excellent numbers. He's a bankable multiplier pick in your AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy.

AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17, Head to Head League

AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Will Perkins, Brad Haddin

Batter: Nathan Reardon, Callum Ferguson, Brian Lara

All-rounder: Dwayne Smith, Shane Watson, Krishmar Santokie

Bowler: Suleiman Benn, Brett Lee, Daren Powell

AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 17, Grand League

AU-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Will Perkins, Brad Haddin

Batter: Nathan Reardon, Callum Ferguson, Kirk Edwards

All-rounder: Dwayne Smith, Shane Watson, Krishmar Santokie

Bowler: Suleiman Benn, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes

