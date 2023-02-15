AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England U19 vs Australia U19 2023, Match 2

The second match of the England U19 vs Australia U19 2023 will see Australia U19 (AU-U19) squaring off against England U19 (EN-U19) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia U19 won their last match against England U19 by 119 runs. Australia U19 gave England U19 a massive target of 359 runs. England U19, on the other hand, lost all 10 wickets in just 40 overs, scoring only 230 runs.

England U19 will give it their all to win the match, but Australia U19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Match Details

The second match of the England U19 vs Australia U19 2023 will be played on Wednesday, February 15, at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19, Match 2

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Australia U19 and England U19, where a total of 579 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Form Guide

AU-U19 - W

EN-U19 - L

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing XI

AU-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Liam Blackford, Lachlan Atiken (wk), Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Eathan Jamieson, Huge Weibgen, William Salzmann, Joel Davies (c), Tom Straker, Harkirat Bajwa, Tom Balkin

EN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

James Rew, Matthew Hurst (wk), Charlie Tear, George Thomas-2, Ben Mckinney (c), Joseph Eckland, Jamal Richards, Danial Ibrahim, Tom Aspinwall, Yousef Majid, Archie Lenham

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Aitken

L Aitken is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Tear is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Dixon

H Weibgen and H Dixon are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Eckland played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Salzmann

J Davies and W Salzmann are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Ibrahim is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Balkin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Aspinwall and T Balkin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Straker is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

H Dixon

H Dixon will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 148 runs in the last match.

W Salzmann

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Salzmann as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 41 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for AU-U19 vs EN-U19, Match 2

T Balkin

T Aspinwall

H Dixon

W Salzmann

J Davies

Australia U19 vs England U19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia U19 vs England U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Aitken, C Tear

Batters: H Dixon, H Weibgen, J Eckland

All-rounders: W Salzmann, J Davies, D Ibrahim

Bowlers: T Aspinwall, T Balkin, T Straker

Australia U19 vs England U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Tear

Batters: H Dixon, H Weibgen

All-rounders: W Salzmann, J Davies, D Ibrahim, E Jamieson

Bowlers: T Aspinwall, T Balkin, T Straker, A Anlezark

Poll : 0 votes