AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Youth Test

Australia Under-19 (AU-U19) will take on England Under-19 (EN-U19) in the second Youth Test of the two-match series at the Alan Pettigrew Oval in Brisbane starting on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction.

England Under-19 recorded a nail-biting win in the first game of the series. It was their first Youth Test win on Australian soil since 2003. England Under-19 won the game by 24 runs to take an unassailable lead in the series.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Match Details, 2nd Youth Test

The second Youth Test of the two-match series between Australia Under-19 and England Under-19 will be played on February 6 at Alan Pettigrew Oval in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19, 2nd Youth Test

Date & Time: February 6th 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Alan Pettigrew Oval, Brisbane

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Alan Pettigrew Oval in Brisbane could offer some movement early on, especially in the first couple of days. There could be a bit of bounce as well. 300-320 could be a par first-innings score at the venue.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Australia Under-19 team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Australia Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Lachlan Aitken (wk), Ethan Jamieson, Harjas Singh, Hugh Weibgen, Joel Davies (c), Liam Blackford, Thomas Balkin, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Josh Vernon, Harkirat Bajwa.

England Under-19 team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

England Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Harry Singh, Ben McKinney, Jacob Bethell (c), James Rew (wk), Matthew Hurst, Danial Ibrahim, Charlie Tear, Dominic Kelly, Thomas Aspinwall, Bertie Foreman, Eddie Jack.

Today’s AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

James Rew (2 innings, 32 runs, 4 catches)

James Rew has been England Under-19’s premier wicketkeeper-batter who got decent starts in the first game. He mustered 32 runs and also took four catches.

Top Batter Pick

Ben McKinney (1 match, 92 runs)

Ben McKinney could not get going in the first innings, managing just 10 runs. However, he looked solid in the second essay and scored 70 off 45 balls in a knock laced with 12 fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Joel Davies (1 match, 83 runs, 1 wicket)

Joel Davies could be effective with both the bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder scored 83 runs across two innings in the first Youth Test. He also chipped in with one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Thomas Aspinwall (1 match, 40 runs, 4 wickets)

Thomas Aspinwall scored 40 runs and picked up four wickets in total in the first game. He is one of the key bowlers for England Under-19.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Dominic Kelly (1 match, 68 runs, 6 wickets)

Dominic Kelly had a good all-round game in the first Youth Test. He scored 36 and 32 in two innings before taking a five-wicket haul in the second essay. Kelly also took one wicket in the first innings.

Ethan Jamieson (1 match, 65 runs, 4 wickets)

Ethan Jamieson was excellent with both the bat and ball in the first game. He scored 65 runs across two innings. On the bowling front, he bowled just 6.5 overs in the match but took two wickets in each innings.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dominic Kelly 68 runs & 6 wickets in 2 innings Ben McKinney 92 in 2 innings Ethan Jamieson 65 runs & 4 wickets in 2 innings Thomas Aspinwall 40 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Joel Davies 83 runs & 1 wicket in 2 innings

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 match expert tips

Bowlers and all-rounders could be the key in the AU-U19 vs EN-U19 game. Thus, the likes of Ethan Jamieson, Joel Davies, Dominic Kelly, and Thomas Aspinwall will be the ones to watch out for.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: James Rew, Liam Blackford

Batters: Ben McKinney, Matthew Hurst, Ethan Jamieson

All-rounders: Joel Davies (vc), Dominic Kelly (c)

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall, Bertie Foreman, Josh Vernon, Thomas Balkin

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Liam Blackford

Batters: Ben McKinney, Harry Singh, Harjas Singh, Ethan Jamieson (c)

All-rounders: Jacob Bethell, Joel Davies, Dominic Kelly

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall (vc), Tom Straker, Josh Vernon

