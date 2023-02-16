AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd Youth ODI

Australia Under-19 (AU-U19) will take on England Under-19 (EN-U19) in the third Youth ODI of the three-match series at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction.

After losing the first Youth Test, Australia Under-19 won the second contest before winning the first two Youth ODIs. While they won the first 50-over game comprehensively by 119 runs, the Aussies sneaked to a one-wicket win in the second. England Under-19, meanwhile, have been inconsistent. They have been good in parts but have not been able to sustain their momentum for prolonged periods.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Match Details, 3rd Youth ODI

The third Youth ODI of the three-match series between Australia Under-19 and England Under-19 will be played on February 17 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19, 3rd Youth ODI

Date & Time: February 17th 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement on offer with the new ball for the pacers. A score of around 270-275 could be par at the venue.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Australia Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Australia Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Harry Dixon, Liam Blackford, Hugh Weibgen, Harjas Singh, Lachlan Aitken (wk), Luke Holt, Joel Davies (c), Thomas Balkin, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler.

England Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

England Under-19 Probable Playing XI: George Thomas, Ben McKinney (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Danial Ibrahim, Joseph Eckland, James Coles, Dominic Kelly, Jamal Richards, Thomas Aspinwall, Archie Lenham, Yousef Majid

Today’s AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lachlan Aitken (2 matches, 54 runs, 2 catches)

Lachlan Aitken has looked in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 54 runs in two innings in addition to taking a couple of catches behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Dixon (2 matches, 152 runs)

Harry Dixon smashed a fine match-winning 148 in the first Youth ODI. His 125-ball knock was laced with 12 fours and nine sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dominic Kelly (1 match, 17 runs, 3 wickets)

Dominic Kelly can prove to be effective with both the bat and ball. He scored 17 runs and returned with figures of 3/32 from eight overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Thomas Aspinwall (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Thomas Aspinwall has picked up four scalps in two games at an economy rate of 4.88.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Joel Davies (2 matches, 89 runs, 1 wicket)

Joel Davies has been in top form with the bat, amassing 89 runs in two matches. He has also picked up a wicket.

Danial Ibrahim (2 matches, 28 runs, 4 wickets)

Danial Ibrahim has been bowling really well and has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.35. Ibrahim has also chipped in with 28 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Joel Davies 89 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Danial Ibrahim 28 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Dominic Kelly 17 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Harry Dixon 152 runs in 2 matches Tom Straker 3 wickets in 2 matches

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. Thus, the likes of Danial Ibrahim, Dominic Kelly, Joel Davies, and Hugh Weibgen will be the ones to watch out for in the AU-U19 vs EN-U19 contest.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Hurst, Lachlan Aitken

Batters: George Thomas, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen

All-rounders: Danial Ibrahim (vc), Joel Davies (c), Dominic Kelly

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Straker, Thomas Balkin

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lachlan Aitken

Batters: George Thomas, Ben McKinney, Harry Dixon

All-rounders: Danial Ibrahim, Joel Davies, Dominic Kelly (c)

Bowlers: Archie Lenham, Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Straker (vc), Thomas Balkin

