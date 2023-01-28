AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Youth Test 

Australia Under-19 (AU-U19) will take on England Under-19 (EN-U19) in the first Youth Test at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

It's the first of two four-day encounters the Australia and England Under-19 teams will play. England last played a series against Sri Lanka at home last summer. Meanwhile, Australia have not featured in a game since last February when they played in the Under-19 World Cup, and their squad wears a new look.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19, Match Details

The 1st Youth Test match between Australia Under-19 and England Under-19 will be played on January 29, 2023, at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, at 5:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AU-U19 vs EN-U19

Date & Time: January 29, 2023; 5:30 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is usually a good one to bat on. However, it offers good pace and bounce as well for the fast bowlers, and there could be some movement. It’ll be interesting to see if there's anything in it for spinners, and they're likely to come into play only on the last two days.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing XIs today

Australia Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns

Australia Under-19 Probable Playing XI

Joel Davies (c), Ethan Jamieson, Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen, Liam Blackford (wk), William Salzmann, Charlie Anderson, Josh Vernon, Tom Straker, Harkirat Bajwa

England Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns

England Under-19 Probable Playing XI

Harry Singh, Ben McKinney (c), Ross Whitfield, James Rew (wk), Matthew Hurst, George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Jack Harding, Thomas Aspinwall, Stanley McAlindon, Yousef Majid

Today’s AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

James Rew

Rew has played one Youth Test, where he made 43 runs in two innings. He has played eight first-class games and has scored 339 runs at an average of 33.90, which includes one ton and a fifty.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Dixon

Dixon is one of the premier batters for AU-U19. He can get big scores and play impactful knocks.

Top All-rounder Pick

William Salzmann

Salzmann has played six Under-19 games in One-Day cricket and has proved to be a wicket-taking bowler. He has taken 12 wickets at an average of 19.41 and can make handy contributions with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Thomas Aspinwall

Aspinwall has played one Youth Test, picking up six wickets across two innings. In 50-over Under-19 cricket, he has got 22 scalps in 15 outings.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Jacob Bethell

Bethell can have a big all-round impact. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has not played a Youth Test but has a good record in the 50-over format. He has scored 482 runs and has taken 13 wickets in 16 games.

Joel Davies

Davies was outstanding in the U19 National Championships in Adelaide recently. The left-handed all-rounder racked up 458 runs, averaging 114.5, and also took eight scalps.

Five Must-picks with player stats for AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jacob Bethell (EN-U19)

Joel Davies (AU-U19)

Thomas Aspinwall (EN-U19)

William Salzmann (AU-U19)

James Rew (EN-U19)

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 match expert tips

All-rounders could be key, so the likes of Jacob Bethell, William Salzmann, Joel Davies and Thomas Aspinwall could be the ones to watch out for.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Australia Under-19 vs England Under-19 - 1st Youth Test

Wicketkeeper: James Rew, Liam Blackford

Batters: George Thomas, Harry Singh, Harry Dixon

All-rounders: Jacob Bethell, William Salzmann, Joel Davies

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall, Jack Harding, Tom Straker

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Australia Under-19 vs England Under-19 - 1st Youth Test

Wicketkeeper: James Rew

Batters: Ben McKinney, Ross Whitfield, Ethan Jamieson, Harry Dixon

All-rounders: Jacob Bethell, William Salzmann, Joel Davies

Bowlers: Thomas Aspinwall, Stanley McAlindon, Tom Straker

