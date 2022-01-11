AU-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's U19 World Cup warm-up match - January 11th, 2022

Australia U19 and India U19 will lock horns in an ICC U19 World Cup warm-up match on January 11, Tuesday, at the Providence Stadium, Guyana

Australia haven't yet played a warm-up game, as their last scheduled game got cancelled due to various reasons. They will now take on India, who are tournament favourites, in their first warm-up fixture.

India, meanwhile, are coming off a comprehensive 108-run win over hosts West Indies. They will look to continue with the same momentum against Australia ahead of their campaign in the main tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AU-U19 vs IND-U19 contest.

#3 Nivethan Radhakrishnan (AU-U19)

The Australia U19 all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan was with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as a net bowler in the recently concluded IPL season. Interestingly, Nivethan is an ambidextrous bowler, as he can bowl with both arms. He can also switch arms in the middle of overs if there is a need to do so.

#2 Cooper Connolly (AU-U19)

Perth Scorchers player Cooper Connolly is all set to represent Australia U19 for the second time in the U19 World Cup. He played a total of two games in the previous U19 World Cup, and would be raring to play more games in this edition of the competition.

#1 Kaushal Tambe (IND-U19)

The Indian U19 off-spinner from Maharashtra, Kaushal Tamble has been giving nightmares to batters right from the start of the Youth Asia Cup.

He picked up three wickets in the recent warm-up game against the West Indies U19, and also scored valuable 21 runs. He could be a handful against Australia.

