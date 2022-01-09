AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22, Warm-Up Match

Australia U19 will take on South Africa U19 in the warm-up match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22 at the Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown on Sunday.

This will be the fourth warm-up match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22. Australia U19 have been drawn in Group D along with West Indies, Sri Lanka and Scotland.

They haven’t played competitive cricket in recent times and will look to capitalize on the warm-up games. Australia have won the U19 World Cup thrice before and their last win arrived under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh in 2010.

South Africa, meanwhile, are in Group B alongside Uganda, India and Ireland. They recently took on West Indies in a four-match Youth ODI series that ended in a draw.

The experience in the West Indies might work to their advantage as they look for their first World Cup since 2014.

AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-U19 XI

Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

SA-U19 XI

George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons

Match Details

AU-U19 vs SA-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Warm-Up Match

Date and Time: January 9, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Everest Cricket Club, Georgetown

Pitch Report

The surface has hosted domestic games prior to this and it can be termed as a balanced track which has something in it for both bowlers and batters.

A score of 250 could prove to be par here.

Today’s AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Maree could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with runs on a consistent basis.

Batters

C Connolly will look to provide Australia U19 with confident starts at the top of the order. He’s the captain and will be hoping to bat with responsibility. Connolly has scored 75 runs in his last four matches.

G van Heerden is the captain of the South Africa U19 side. He has amassed 67 runs in his last five matches and it will be worth keeping an eye out for him here.

All-rounders

D Brevis was South Africa U19’s star with the ball in the series against West Indies recently. In three matches, he picked up 10 wickets and had a terrific economy rate of 3.53.

He could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your AUS-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

N Radhakrishnan is a player who can surprise and one must have him in their Dream11 fantasy team. He has a great domestic record for Tasmania.

Bowlers

J Sinfield is intense and competitive with the ball. He’s likely to lead his team’s bowling unit.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Brevis (SA-U19)

N Radhakrishnan (AU-U19)

C Kellaway (AU-U19)

C Connolly (AU-U19)

G van Heerden (SA-U19)

Important stats for AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Brevis: 86 runs and 11 wickets in last five matches

N Radhakrishnan: 172 runs and 8 wickets in last five matches

C Connolly: 75 runs in last four matches

G van Heerden: 67 runs in last five matches

AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Maree, C Kellaway, C Connolly, G van Heerden, D Brevis, M Boast, N Radhakrishnan, A Simelane, A Mnyanda, J Nisbet, J Sinfield

Captain: D Brevis, Vice-Captain: N Radhakrishnan

AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Maree, C Kellaway, C Connolly, M Copeland, G van Heerden, D Brevis, M Boast, N Radhakrishnan, A Mnyanda, J Nisbet, J Sinfield

Captain: C Kellaway, Vice-Captain: C Connolly.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar