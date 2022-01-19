AU-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 14

Australia U19 will take on Scotland U19 in the 14th match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22 at the Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Wednesday.

Australia U19 suffered a shocking defeat in the previous match against Sri Lanka U19. They ended up losing by four wickets and are now in a must-win situation against Scotland U19. They will be backing themselves to secure a win here.

Scotland U19, meanwhile, have had a terrible campaign so far. They’ve lost both their matches against Sri Lanka U19 and West Indies U19. Their lack of experience has been reflected in their performances and they are the underdogs in this contest.

AU-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-U19 XI

Teague Wyllie, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly (c), Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Campbell Kellaway, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell (wk), William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa, Joshua Garner

SCO-U19 XI

Charlie Tear (wk), Olly Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet (c), Sean Fischer-Keogh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre

Match Details

AU-U19 vs SCO-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 14

Date and Time: January 19, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Konaree Sports Club, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly. There should be something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s AU-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Tear is a great choice for the wicket-keeper position. Although he is yet to have a major impact with the bat, his potential can hardly be doubted.

Batters

T Wyllie’s innings against West Indies U19 showed plenty of grit, determination, patience and character. He remained not out on 86 from 129 deliveries.

C Kellaway was the lone warrior for Australia in the previous match against Sri Lanka. He scored 54 runs with the help of five fours and a six.

All-rounders

N Radhakrishnan is a great all-rounder who will be looking to have a major impact on the game here. He could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your AUS-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

T Whitney is intense and competitive with the ball. He picked up a three-wicket haul in the game against West Indies U19.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

N Radhakrishnan (AU-U19) – 192 points

T Whitney (AU-U19) – 170 points

J Jarvis (SCO-U19) – 168 points

O Davidson (SCO-U19) – 165 points

T Wyllie (AU-U19) – 113 points

Important stats for AU-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

N Radhakrishnan: 52 runs and 4 wickets

T Whitney: 5 wickets

J Jarvis: 61 runs and 3 wickets

O Davidson: 58 runs and 3 wickets

T Wyllie: 92 runs

AU-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tear, T Wyllie, C Kellaway, R Khan, N Radhakrishnan, J Jaris, C Connolly, T Whitney, O Davidson, S Fischer-Keogh, W Salzmann

Captain: N Radhakrishnan, Vice-Captain: C Connolly

AU-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tear, T Snell, T Wyllie, C Kellaway, R Khan, N Radhakrishnan, J Jaris, C Connolly, T Whitney, O Davidson, W Salzmann

Captain: T Whitney, Vice-Captain: T Wyllie.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar