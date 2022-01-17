AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup, Match 9

Australia U19 (AU-U19) will take on Sri Lanka U19 (SL-U19) in the ninth match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22 at the Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Monday.

Australia U19 made a perfect start to their World Cup campaign with a massive six-wicket win over hosts West Indies U19. Another victory today will guarantee their progress to the knockout rounds of the mega event. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka U19 also ran riot following a convincing 40-run victory over Scotland U19 in their World Cup opener. The Lankan middle order performed exceptionally well in that game and will need to step up once again against the Aussies.

AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-U19 XI

Corey Miller, Teague Wyllie, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly (c), Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Campbell Kellaway, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell (wk), William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa

SL-U19 XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Sakuna Liyanage (wk), Dunith Wellalage (c), Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Wanuja Sahan, Matheesha Pathirana

Match Details

AU-U19 vs SL-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22, Match 9

Date and Time: 17th January, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Konaree Sports Club, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The surface at the Konaree Sports Club in St Kitts is expected to favor the batters, who are likely to find run-scoring easy throughout the course of the match. However, the pitch has something in it for the bowlers as well who will have to be tidy with their lines and lengths.

Today’s AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Liyanage came to the crease in a difficult situation with Sri Lanka reeling at 63/4 against Scotland U19. He then slammed a run-a-ball 85 to steady the ship for his side, who ultimately won the contest.

Batters

S Daniel didn't fare well with the bat against the Windies, but he was on song on the bowling front. Daniel picked up two wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 2.40.

T Wyllie’s knock against West Indies U19 was full of grit, determination, patience and character. He remained unbeaten on 86 runs off 129 deliveries.

All-rounders

D Wellalage is Sri Lanka’s star all-rounder. Although he was dismissed cheaply against Scotland, he more than made up for it with a spectacular five-wicket-haul. He could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your AUS-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

N Radhakrishnan is someone you must have him in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 31 runs and also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.8 against the Windies.

Bowler

T Whitney picked up a three-wicket haul in the previous game against West Indies U19.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Wellalage (SL-U19) – 163 points

N Radhakrishnan (SL-U19) – 136 points

C Connolly (AU-U19) – 132 points

S Liyanage (SL-U19) – 106 points

S Daniel (SL-U19) – 105 points

Important stats for AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Wellalage: 10 runs and 5 wickets

N Radhakrishnan: 31 runs and 3 wickets

C Connolly: 23 runs and 3 wickets

S Liyanage: 85 runs

T Wyllie: 86 runs

AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup)

AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Liyanage, S Daniel, T Wyllie, C Kellaway, D Wellalage, N Radhakrishnan, C Connolly, T Whitney, W Sahan, W Salzmann, M Pathirana

Captain: D Wellalage. Vice-captain: N Radhakrishnan.

AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Liyanage, S Daniel, T Wyllie, C Kellaway, D Wellalage, N Radhakrishnan, C Connolly, C Wickramasinghe, T Whitney, W Sahan, M Pathirana

Captain: C Connolly. Vice-captain: S Daniel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar