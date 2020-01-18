AU-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 18th, 2020

Australia U-19s will begin their Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 campaign against West Indies U-19s at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. The young Aussies looked in fine touch during the warm-up matches as they recorded a nine-wicket win over Canada U-19s.

West Indies U-19s registered a 126-run victory against Scotland U-19s in their warm-up game. The batting department is the strength of both the teams hence, the fans should expect a high-scoring encounter.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between AU-U19 and WI-U19.

AU-U19 vs WI-U19 teams

Australia U-19s

Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.

West Indies U-19s

Kimani Melius (c), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young.

Playing 11 Updates

Australia U-19s

Mackenzie Harvey, who was a part of Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, is the biggest name in the Australian U-19 team. All-rounder Oliver Davies had whacked 11 sixes in the warm-up match versus Canada while Liam Scott impressed the fans with his fine bowling performance. The trio of Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sam Fanning will be the key figures for Australia.

Possible XI: Rowe, Harvey, Fanning, Fraser-McGurk, Connolly, Davies, Scott, Sangha, Marshall, Sully and Willans.

West Indies U-19s

West Indies U-19s' middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson showcased his talent with a hundred in the warm-up matches. The team's captain Kimani Melius and wicket-keeper batsman Leonardo Julien also enjoyed batting against Scotland. In the bowling department, Avinash Mahabirsingh and Joshua James shone for West Indies. The team will look forward to getting off to a winning start versus Australia.

Possible XI: Julian, Melius, Joseph, Anderson, McKenzie, James, Forde, Nedd, Mahabirsingh, Pattrick and Simmonds.

Match details

Australia U19s vs West Indies U19s, Match 5

18th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch report

The way Shafiqullah Ghafari bowled in the first match against South Africa U-19s, the fans can expect the pitch at the Diamond Oval to assist the spinners.

AU-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Leonardo Julien played very well in the warm-up match. Also, he bats higher in the batting order compared to Patrick Rowe. Hence, Julien should be the pick among the wicket-keepers.

Batsmen: Both the team captains Mackenzie Harvey and Kimani Melius are the best batsmen of their respective teams. Jake Fraser-McGurk failed in the warm-up round but he can be backed to do well in the main tournament. Sam Fanning will also be a good option for the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Oliver Davies has the ability to play the big shots and can also contribute points in the bowling department. For West Indies U-19s, Joshua James plays the same role. The team owners can opt for either Liam Scott or Matthew Forde as the team's third all-rounder.

Bowlers: Ashmead Nedd is a wicket-taking bowler who could fetch a lot of points in fantasy cricket. Liam Marshall from Australia can keep things under control with his bowling skills. Looking at the pitch conditions, leg-break bowler Tanveer Sangha and off-break bowler Avinash Mahabirsingh could score a lot of points.

Captain: Mackenzie Harvey is the best possible option for captaincy followed by West Indies' wicket-keeper batsman Leonardo Julien. Joshua James and Oliver Davies can be the viable picks for vice-captain's role.

Dream11 Team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Leonardo Julien, Cooper Connolly, Kimani Melius, Mackenzie Harvey, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Ashmead Nedd, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Liam Marshall

Captain: Mackenzie Harvey, Vice-Captain: Joshua James

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Patrick Rowe, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kimani Melius, Joshua James, Liam Scott, Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Ashmead Nedd, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Matthew Willans

Captain: Leonardo Julien, Vice-Captain: Oliver Davies