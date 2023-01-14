AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 1

Australia Under 19 (AU-W U19) will take on Bangladesh Under 19 (BA-W U19) in the first game of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Saturday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Australia lost their warm-up game against India by 18 runs. Bangladesh, meanwhile, won theirs against India by three runs. Bangladesh will look to win the game, but Australia are a better team and expected to prevail.

AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Match Details

Match one of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 14 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: January 14, 2023; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

Willowmoore Park in Benoni has a well-balanced pitch and conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Form Guide

AU-W U19 - Will be playing their first game

BA-W U19 - Will be playing their first game

AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

AU-W U19

No major injury update

Kate Pelle (wk), Paris Hall (c), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Ella Wilson, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Amy Smith

BA-W U19

No major injury update

Dilara Akter (wk), Unnoti Akter, Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha, Reya Akter Shika (c), Rany Saha, Suborna Kormakar, Shorna Akter, Leky Chakma, Rabaya Khatun, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter

AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Akter

Akter, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. K Pelle is another good pick.

Batters

C Moore

S Akter and Moore are the two best batter picks. S Ginger is another good pick. Theybat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

E Hayward

S Akter and E Hayward are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R McKenna is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Smith

The top bowler picks are D Biswas and A Smith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. E Wilson is another good pick.

AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

E Hayward

Hayward is one of the best players for Australia. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

R McKenna

McKenna is one of the best players for Australia, as she bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for AU-W U19 vs BA-W U19, Match 1

R McKenna

C Moore

E Hayward

S Ginger

A Smith

Australia Women Under 19 Women vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia Women Under 19 Women vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Pelle, D Akter

Batters: S Ginger, C Moore, S Akter

All-rounders: E Hayward, S Akter, R McKenna

Bowlers: A Smith, D Biswas, E Wilson

Australia Women Under 19 Women vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Akter

Batters: S Ginger, C Moore, S Akter

All-rounders: E Hayward, S Akter, R McKenna, M Akter

Bowlers: A Smith, D Biswas, E Wilson

Poll : 0 votes