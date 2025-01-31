AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Semifinal 1

The first semifinal of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Australia Women Under 19 (AU-WU19) square off against South Africa Women Under 19 (SA-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, January 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Australia Women Under 19 have won three of their four Super Six matches. They lost their last match to Sri Lanka Women Under 19 by 12 runs. South Africa Women Under 19, too, have won three of their last four matches.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Match Details

The first semifinal of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 31 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19, 1st Semi Final match

Date and Time: 31st January, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings. The last match played at this venue was between India Women Under 19 and Scotland Women Under 19, where a total of 266 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Form Guide

AU-WU19 - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

SA-WU19 - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

AU-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kate Pelle, Ines McKeon, Lucy Hamilton, Caoimhe Bray, Eleanor Larosa (c), Hasrat Gill, Chloe Ainsworth, Grace Lyons (wk), Tegan Williamson, Juliette Morton, Amy Hunter

SA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan

AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Meso

K Meso is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 45 runs in the last two matches. K Pelle is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

L Hamilton

F Cowling and L Hamilton are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. L Hamilton will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 71 runs in the last five matches. S Lourens is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Bray

K Reyneke and C Bray are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Bray will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken 7 wickets and smashed 83 runs in the last five matches. E Larosa is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Williamson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Legodi and T Williamson. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. T Williamson will complete her quota of overs and is in top notch form. She has taken 7 wickets in the last four matches. L Bassingthwaighte is another good bowler pick for today's match.

AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bray

C Bray is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 7 wickets and smashed 83 runs in the last five matches.

K Reyneke

K Reyneke is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in grand league teams. She has taken 9 wickets and smashed 19 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for AU-WU19 vs SA-WU19, 1st Semifinal match

E Larosa

C Bray

K Reyneke

T Williamson

H Gill

Australia Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Meso

Batters: L Hamilton, F Cowling

All-rounders: C Bray, L Hamilton, E Larosa, H Gill

Bowlers: M Legodi, N Nini, L Bassingthwaighte, T Williamson

Australia Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Meso

Batters: S Lourens

All-rounders: C Bray, L Hamilton, E Larosa, H Gill

Bowlers: M Legodi, N Nini, L Bassingthwaighte, T Williamson, S Naidu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️