AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 1

The first match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Australia Women Under 19 (AU-WU19) square off against Scotland Women Under 19 (SC-WU19) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, January 18. Ahead of the tournament opener, here's all you need to know about the AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Australia Women Under 19 is one of the top contenders for the trophy. They outplayed most of their competitors in the recent T20I series. Scotland Women Under 19, on the other hand, have a decent middle order and can create trouble for Australia Women Under 19.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Match Details

The first match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 18 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19, 1st match

Date and Time: 18 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in the second innings.

AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Form Guide

AU-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

SC-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Probable Playing XI

AU-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

K Pelle (wk), I Mckeon, E Briscoe, E Larosa, C Ainsworth, H Gill, C Bray, T Williamson, A Hunter, A Hamilton, J Morton

SC-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

P Kelly (wk), E Walsingham, N Muir, M Barbour, A Baldie, R Speedy, R McKay, P Sproul, N Shaikh, M Macieira, K McColl

AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Pelle

K Pelle is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. P Kelly is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

I Mckeon

E Briscoe and I Mckeon are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. I Mckeon will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. E Larosa is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

C Ainsworth

H Gill and C Ainsworth are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Ainsworth will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. C Bray is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

L Hamilton

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Shaikh and L Hamilton. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. L Hamilton will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. A Hunter is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Ainsworth

C Ainsworth is in excellent form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches.

H Gill

H Gill is the most crucial pick from the Australia Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for AU-WU19 vs SC-WU19, 1st match

I Mckeon

H Gill

C Ainsworth

E Briscoe

L Hamilton

Australia Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Pelle

Batters: E Briscoe, I Mckeon, E Larosa

All-rounders: C Bray, C Ainsworth, H Gill, T Williamson

Bowlers: N Shaikh, L Hamilton, A Hunter

Australia Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Pelle

Batters: E Briscoe, I Mckeon, E Walsingham

All-rounders: C Bray, C Ainsworth, H Gill, T Williamson, A Baldie

Bowlers: N Shaikh, L Hamilton

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️