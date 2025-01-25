AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 3

The 3rd match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group 2) will see Australia Women Under 19 (AU-WU19) squaring off against West Indies Women Under 19 (WI-WU19) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Australia Women Under 19 have tastes victories in all their last three matches. They won their last match against Nepal Women Under 19 by 83 runs. West Indies Women Under 19, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Match Details

The 3rd match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group 2) will be played on January 25 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19, 3rd match

Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between Australia Women Under 19 and Nepal Women Under 19, where a total of 195 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Form Guide

AU-WU19 - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

WI-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Probable Playing XI

AU-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kate Pelle, Ines McKeon, Lucy Hamilton (c), Caoimhe Bray, Eleanor Larosa, Hasrat Gill, Ella Briscoe, Grace Lyons (wk), Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Juliette Morton

WI-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Asabi Callender, Samara Ramnath (c), Naijanni Cumberbatch, Jahzara Claxton, Amrita Ramtahal, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Denella Creese (wk), Erin Deane, Trisha Hardat, Selena Ross

AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Pelle

K Pelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. D Creese is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

L Hamilton

N Cumberbatch and L Hamilton are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Hamilton will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. A Callender is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Bray

E Larosa and C Bray are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Bray will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has smashed 45 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. S Ramnath is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Morton

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Ainsworth and J Morton. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Morton will complete her quota of overs and has already taken 3 wickets in the last three matches. E Deane is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bray

C Bray is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 45 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches.

E Larosa

E Larosa is the most crucial pick from the Australia Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has smashed 32 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for AU-WU19 vs WI-WU19, 3rd match

E Larosa

C Bray

H Gill

S Ramnath

J Claxton

Australia Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Pelle

Batters: L Hamilton, N Cumberbatch

All-rounders: H Gill, J Claxton, S Ramnath, E Larosa, C Bray

Bowlers: C Ainsworth, J Morton, E Deane

Australia Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Pelle

Batters: N Cumberbatch

All-rounders: H Gill, J Claxton, S Ramnath, E Larosa, C Bray

Bowlers: C Ainsworth, J Morton, E Deane, L Bassingthwaighte

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️