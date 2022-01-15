AA vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 23

The Auckland Aces (AA) will take on the Otago Volts (OV) in the 23rd match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Auckland Aces started their Super Smash 2021-22 campaign with two successive losses before winning three on the trot. However, they will head into this game on the back of a loss at the hands of Canterbury. Meanwhile, the Otago Volts have one win, six losses and a no-result to their name so far. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the Super Smash 2021-22 points table.

AA vs OV Probable Playing 11 today

Auckland Aces: George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Graeme Beghin, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae

Match Details

AA vs OV, 23rd Match, Super Smash 2021-22

Date & Time: January 15th 2022, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Park in Auckland is generally a good one to bat on, with the ball coming nicely on to the bat. Moreover, the short boundaries will also play into the batters' hands. However, there could be some movement with the new ball while spinners may find a bit of turn off the surface as well.

Today’s AA vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips mustered 67 runs at a strike rate of 167.50 in two Super Smash 2021-22 games. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Hamish Rutherford is the Otago Volts' leading run-scorer in the Super Smash 2021-22, amassing 198 runs in seven innings.

All-rounder

Anaru Kitchen has made a big impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 145 runs in addition to taking seven wickets.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson has picked up 10 wickets in just six Super Smash 2021-22 encounters.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team

Anaru Kitchen (OV): 432 points

Lockie Ferguson (AA): 366 points

Hamish Rutherford (OV): 357 points

Michael Rippon (OV): 313 points

Mark Chapman (AA): 238 points

Important stats for AA vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team

Anaru Kitchen: 145 runs & 7 wickets

Hamish Rutherford: 198 runs

Lockie Ferguson: 10 wickets

Mark Chapman: 154 runs

AA vs OV Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Auckland vs Otago - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne, Hamish Rutherford, Mark Chapman, Nick Kelly, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Angus McKenzie

Captain: Anaru Kitchen. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

Dream11 Team for Auckland vs Otago - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Angus McKenzie

Captain: Mark Chapman. Vice-captain: Hamish Rutherford.

Edited by Samya Majumdar