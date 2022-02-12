AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 Match 27

Auckland Hearts will take on Canterbury Magicians in Match No. 27 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, on Sunday.
Auckland Hearts are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have one win, two losses and a couple of no-results so far.
Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians are just above the Hearts and have one win from nine games, apart from five losses and three no-results.
AH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing 11 today
Auckland Hearts: Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins (c), Bella Armstrong, IC Gaze (wk), Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, AT Hucker, Sydney Bultitude, Bree Illing
Canterbury Magicians: Emma Kench, Abigale Gerken, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Izzy Sharp, Laura Hughes (c & wk), Melissa Banks, Kristy Havill, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen
Match Details
Match: AH-W vs CM-W
Date & Time: February 13th 2022, 3 AM IST
Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is usually a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. The spinners might get some assistance as well.
Today’s AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lauren Hughes has chipped in nicely with the bat and gloves. She has scored 55 runs and has taken one catch, apart from affecting two stumpings.
Batters
Katie Perkins has been in top form with the bat. The Auckland Hearts batter has accumulated 169 runs in five innings, including two fifties.
All-rounders
Jacinta Savage has contributed really well with both the bat and the ball. She has picked up eight wickets and has mustered 133 runs with the bat.
Bowlers
Jessica Simmons is in good bowling form and has returned with seven scalps in as many games.
Top 5 best players to pick in AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Jacinta Savage (CM-W): 426 points
Abigale Gerken (CM-W): 339 points
Katie Perkins (AH-W): 270 points
Jesse Prasad (AH-W): 253 points
Sarah Asmussen (CM-W): 232 points
Important stats for AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Abigale Gerken: 249 runs
Jacinta Savage: 133 runs & eight wickets
Katie Perkins: 169 runs
Jesse Prasad: 101 runs & four wickets
AH-W vs CM-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Katie Perkins, Arlene Kelly, Saachi Shahri, Abigale Gerken, Jacinta Savage, Jesse Prasad, Jodie Dean, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Molly Penfold
Captain: Jacinta Savage Vice-captain: Katie Perkins
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Katie Perkins, Arlene Kelly, Abigale Gerken, Jacinta Savage, Jesse Prasad, Jodie Dean, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Molly Penfold, Bree Illing
Captain: Jodie Dean Vice-captain: Jesse Prasad