AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Match 22

Auckland Hearts (AH-W) will take on Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) in the 22nd match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

Auckland Hearts have had an inconsistent run in the Women’s Super Smash with two wins and three losses so far. While Canterbury Magicians have also lost three games, they've three wins under their belts.

AH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Auckland Hearts: Saachi Shahri, Lauren Down (c), Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, IC Gaze (wk), Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, AT Hucker, Fran Jonas

Canterbury Magicians: Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Kirsty Nation, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Hughes (wk), Melissa Banks, Abigale Gerken, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmusse

Match Details

AH-W vs CM-W, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, 22nd Match

Date & Time: January 7th 2022, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Eden Park in Auckland is usually a good one to bat on, with the short boundaries only adding to the batter’s advantage. However, there could be some movement on offer for the pacers early on.

Today’s AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Laura Hughes might not have made big contributions with the bat in the Women’s Super Smash, but she has been extremely effective behind the stumps with three catches and four stumpings.

Batter

Jacinta Savage has chipped in with 82 runs in the Women’s Super Smash. On the bowling front, she has taken five wickets.

All-rounder

Frances Mackay has returned with eight scalps in addition to aggregating 160 runs.

Bowlers

Holly Huddleston has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. She has scored 88 runs and picked up five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Frances Mackay (CM-W): 476 points

Melissa Banks (CM-W): 340 points

Holly Huddleston (AH-W): 315 points

Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W): 282 points

Fran Jonas (AH-W): 198 points

Important stats for AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Frances Mackay: 160 runs & 8 wickets

Melissa Banks: 9 wickets

Amy Satterthwaite: 99 runs & 4 wickets

Fran Jonas: 5 wickets

Holly Huddleston: 88 runs & 5 wickets

AH-W vs CM-W Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Melissa Banks, Fran Jonas

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite.

Dream11 Team for Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Melissa Banks, Fran Jonas

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-captain: Melissa Banks.

