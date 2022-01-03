AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22, Match 14

Auckland Hearts (AH-W) will take on Wellington Blaze (WB-W) in the 14th match of the New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22 at the Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland on Monday.
This will be the second game of the tournament for Auckland Hearts. They lost to Northern Brave Women by five wickets in their New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition opener. Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze have played four games, winning two, while the other two have been washed out.
AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11 today
Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Sarah Carnachan (wk), Lauren Down (c), Izzy Gaze, Amie Hucker, Holly Huddleston, Breearne Illing, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri
Wellington Blaze: Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr
Match Details
AH-W vs WB-W, 14th Match, New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22
Date & Time: January 2022, 3 AM IST
Venue: Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland
Pitch Report
The track at the Kennards Hire Community Oval is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the seamers early on, the spinners can expect a bit of turn as well as the match progresses.
Today’s AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Jessica McFadyen has batted well in the New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22, chipping in with 52 runs in two innings.
Batter
Lauren Down looked solid for her 67 against Northern Brave and will be a key player for AH-W.
All-rounder
Amelia Kerr has been in phenomenal form with the ball, taking two fifers in the New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition already. On the batting front, she has scored 56 runs.
Bowler
Fran Jonas bowled an excellent spell in AH-W’s last game, returning with figures of 10-2-34-3.
Top 5 best players to pick in AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Amelia Kerr (WB-W): 199 points
Maddy Green (WB-W): 112 points
Holly Huddleston (AH-W): 104 points
Katie Perkins (AH-W): 87 points
Lauren Down (AH-W): 82 points
Important stats for AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Amelia Kerr: 56 runs & 10 wickets
Maddy Green: 108 runs
Fran Jonas: 3 wickets
Holly Huddleston: 53 runs & 0 wickets
AH-W vs WB-W Dream 11 Prediction (New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Caitlin King, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Maneka Singh
Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Sarah Carnachan, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Caitlin King, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Maneka Singh
Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Fran Jonas.