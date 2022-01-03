AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22, Match 14

Auckland Hearts (AH-W) will take on Wellington Blaze (WB-W) in the 14th match of the New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22 at the Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland on Monday.

This will be the second game of the tournament for Auckland Hearts. They lost to Northern Brave Women by five wickets in their New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition opener. Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze have played four games, winning two, while the other two have been washed out.

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Sarah Carnachan (wk), Lauren Down (c), Izzy Gaze, Amie Hucker, Holly Huddleston, Breearne Illing, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

Wellington Blaze: Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr

Match Details

AH-W vs WB-W, 14th Match, New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22

Date & Time: January 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The track at the Kennards Hire Community Oval is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the seamers early on, the spinners can expect a bit of turn as well as the match progresses.

Today’s AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFadyen has batted well in the New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22, chipping in with 52 runs in two innings.

Batter

Lauren Down looked solid for her 67 against Northern Brave and will be a key player for AH-W.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr has been in phenomenal form with the ball, taking two fifers in the New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition already. On the batting front, she has scored 56 runs.

Bowler

Fran Jonas bowled an excellent spell in AH-W’s last game, returning with figures of 10-2-34-3.

Top 5 best players to pick in AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Amelia Kerr (WB-W): 199 points

Maddy Green (WB-W): 112 points

Holly Huddleston (AH-W): 104 points

Katie Perkins (AH-W): 87 points

Lauren Down (AH-W): 82 points

Important stats for AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Amelia Kerr: 56 runs & 10 wickets

Maddy Green: 108 runs

Fran Jonas: 3 wickets

Holly Huddleston: 53 runs & 0 wickets

AH-W vs WB-W Dream 11 Prediction (New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition)

Dream11 Team for Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze - New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Caitlin King, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Maneka Singh

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston.

Dream11 Team for Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze - New Zealand Women’s One-Day Competition 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Sarah Carnachan, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Caitlin King, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Maneka Singh

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Fran Jonas.

Edited by Samya Majumdar