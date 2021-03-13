AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (New Zealand Women’s ODD) Match - Mar 14, 2021

Auckland Women will take on Canterbury Women in a top-of-the-table clash in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on Sunday.

Although Auckland Women head into the game on the back of a loss against Canterbury Women, they have been in good form in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. They, in fact, were on a six-match winning streak prior to facing defeat in their last outing. Auckland Women are second in the standings, winning six of their nine matches. However, they have no chance of overtaking Canterbury Women in the table.

Canterbury Women, on the other hand, have lost just one of their nine Hallyburton Johnstone Shield fixtures so far. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table, having already qualified for the final. Moreover, most of their wins have been by big margins. Canterbury Women are clear favorites for the upcoming game.

Squads to choose from

Auckland Women: Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad

Canterbury Women: Frankie Mackay (c), Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Kirsty Nation, Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Simmons, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan

Predicted Playing XIs

Auckland Women: Anna Peterson, Lauren Down (c), Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Regina Lili'i, Jesse Prasad, Tariel Lamb (wk), Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

Canterbury Women: Frances Mackay (c), Kate Ebrahim, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Kirsty Nation, Emma Kench, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

Match Details

Match: Auckland Women vs Canterbury Women

Date & Time: March 14th 2021, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland favors the batters. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. On the bowling front, the fast bowlers are likely to get some movement early on, while there might be some turn for the spinners as well.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AH-W vs CM-W)

Dream11 Team for Auckland Women vs Canterbury Women - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Amy Satterthwaite, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Jesse Prasad, Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Holly Huddleston, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Arlene Kelly

Captain: Frances Mackay; Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tariel Lamb, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Lauren Down, Jesse Prasad, Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Sarah Asmussen, Arlene Kelly

Captain: Kate Ebrahim; Vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite