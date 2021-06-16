AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Malta Matches 11 & 12 - June 16th, 2021

The Atlas UTC Knights will take on the American University of Malta in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches on Wednesday.

The Atlas UTC Knights have started their ECS T10 Malta campaign with two consecutive wins over the Southern Crusaders. They won the first game via Golden Ball before beating the Crusaders by six runs in the second fixture.

The American University of Malta have also won their first two ECS Malta games, beating the Royal Strikers by comprehensive margins. They won the first match by seven wickets and followed it up with a 72-run victory in the second.

Squads to choose from:

Atlas UTC Knights

Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Bose Paul, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Asif Sha, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Manoj Salikumar, Sujesh Appu, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John, Avinash Dileep, Shahin Saddham

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel (C), Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK) and Tarak Shah.

Predicted Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights

Sujesh Appu, Ajay John, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Ciril Mathew, Al Ameen Abdul, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Manoj Salikumar

American University of Knights

Saneesh Kumar, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel (C), Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK), Tarak Shah.

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta, Matches 11 & 12, ECS T10 Malta

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Date and Time: 16th June, 2021, 4:30 PM IST & 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is balanced and has a little something in it for both bowlers and batsmen. While batters will need to spend some time in the middle before switching gears, bowlers can expect good bounce and carry off the surface. A score of around 90 runs would be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs AUM)

AUK vs AUM Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Patankar, S Stanislaus, S Kumar, Z Malek, C Mathew, T Shah, S Appu, S Patel, B Paul, J Shaju, R Paul

Captain: T Shah. Vice-captain: S Stanislaus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Patankar, S Stanislaus, S Kumar, Z Malek, C Mathew, T Shah, S Appu, D Gohil, B Paul, J Shaju, R Paul

Captain: D Patankar. Vice-captain: D Gohil

