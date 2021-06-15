AUK vs AUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 16th, 2021

Last year’s runner-up, Atlas UTC Knights, will lock horns with the American University of Malta in Match No.11 and 12 of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

Both teams are coming into this match with two wins in their previous matches against their respective opponents.

There have been some noteworthy performances from players on both sides, and the teams will be expecting the same from their members in the upcoming clashes as well.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for the ECS T10 Malta fixture between Atlas UTC Knights and the American University of Malta.

#3 Shubh Patel

Shubh Patel is a right-arm medium-pace bowler who opens the attack for the American University of Malta with the new ball. He has been an interesting prospect in the ECS T10 Malta league so far.

In the first match of the season, Patel showed glimpses of his form by scalping three wickets during his spell. The team will bank on his form & experience to give them early breakthroughs in the coming games.

#2 Zohab Malek

The right-handed middle-order batsman ended up as the highest run-scorer for the American University of Malta last season. He notched up 201 runs with a staggering strike rate of over 150.

He has also started this year’s show on a positive note, with scores of 28* and 14 in the first couple of matches. Malek will look to get better with time and guide his team to several victories in the coming days.

#3 Samuel Stanislaus

Atlas UTC Knights opener Samuel Stanislaus is probably one of the best batsmen of this tournament. He was the highest run-scorer of the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Malta League.

Samuel has continued his fine run in the 2021 edition too. He played quickfire knocks of 24 and 33 runs in matches 1 & 2, respectively.

